Scott Jennings Shuts DOWN Lefty Defending Cringe Democrats 'Fight' Video By Offering Them ADVICE (Watch)

Never let it be said that Scott Jennings is not a giver. The man goes on CNN over and over and over again, debating the stupid and making the ignorant cry. Heck, at this point he probably deserves some sort of medal for singlehandedly keeping CNN afloat.

Let's not pretend people watch the network for any of the other talking heads they have left.

Jennings is truly an upstanding dude.

For example, he was more than happy to dole out some advice to a Lefty defending the Democrat's cringiest video today, the fighter piece.

Watch:

💥Scott Jennings offers sage advice to Dem trying in vain to defend the cringe “Fighter” video —



“I'm not accustomed to helping your party do anything. But let me give you some advice. This was the dumbest thing I've ever seen."



“Fix the policy and leave the gimmicks behind." pic.twitter.com/8s9R9mCQS2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2025

Booyah.

Everyone watching the Trump speech this past Tuesday night could see the Democrat's desperation: bingo paddles and pink? REALLY?

And immediately was hit with BUT TRUMP



They cannot figure out their way out of a paper bag. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) March 7, 2025

They can't get out of their own way.

Ain't it great?

"and if you read the comments today - lord have mercy"



😂😂



I'm convinced @ScottJenningsKY may actually be AI because he rebuttals are PERFECT. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@BarbieTrueBlue) March 7, 2025

He very well could be. Dude never seems to lose his patience and always had just the right thing to say.

And their only defense is, but Donald Trump! I'm so glad they have no sense of awareness and cannot read the room. That bodes well for the Republicans in the midterms. 💯 — Paledry (@paledry) March 7, 2025

Democrats think they can just be anti-Trump, which will be enough for their voters.

They are wrong.

Nobody tell them, though.

