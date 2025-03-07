Scott Jennings Shuts DOWN Lefty Defending Cringe Democrats 'Fight' Video By Offering Them ADVICE (Watch)

Trump Supporters DRAG Derpy Pollster Who TOTALLY Blew 2024 Election Claiming THEY Now...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Never let it be said that Scott Jennings is not a giver. The man goes on CNN over and over and over again, debating the stupid and making the ignorant cry. Heck, at this point he probably deserves some sort of medal for singlehandedly keeping CNN afloat.

Let's not pretend people watch the network for any of the other talking heads they have left.

Jennings is truly an upstanding dude.

For example, he was more than happy to dole out some advice to a Lefty defending the Democrat's cringiest video today, the fighter piece.

Watch:

Booyah.

Everyone watching the Trump speech this past Tuesday night could see the Democrat's desperation: bingo paddles and pink? REALLY? 

They can't get out of their own way.

Ain't it great?

He very well could be. Dude never seems to lose his patience and always had just the right thing to say.

Democrats think they can just be anti-Trump, which will be enough for their voters.

They are wrong.

Nobody tell them, though.

