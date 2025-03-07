Fixed It for YOU! Trump's WH Responds to Democrat's Cringe 'Fighter' Video and It's PERFECTION (Watch)

As our lovely Twitchy readers know, Democrats put out a cringe video of various women pretending they were fighters bouncing up and down on social media, waiting for their supporters (all 12 of them) to 'pick their fighter.' If you were lucky and missed this one, here you go.

Our side will be in power forever if this is our opposition pic.twitter.com/JnrKQhEchl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 6, 2025

Yeah.

Woof.

Welp, as we all know, Trump is truly the master troll and will not be outdone by what was likely another David Hogg idea. Hey, we can't be the only ones who have noticed how the Democrat Party has looked even dumber since Hogg got officially involved in running he party.

Here's how the White House responded to their silly little video:

And BOOM.

Absolutely savage 😂



The democrats assemble the worst team on earth and the President dunks on them with the greatest cabinet ever assembled.



I love this. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 7, 2025

Savage.

Merciless.

Perfect.

We could go on and on.

“Turns out all we needed was a new President” 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/3PTv79G0jw — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) March 7, 2025

Who knew?

Oh, WAIT, that's right, we all did. Hence, how the majority of us voted in November.

Bringing decency back to the White House — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 7, 2025

And there it is.

