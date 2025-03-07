WATCH All-Around Snake Mark Warner SQUIRM Once He Realizes He ADMITTED Trump Fixed...
Fixed It for YOU! Trump's WH Responds to Democrat's Cringe 'Fighter' Video and It's PERFECTION (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As our lovely Twitchy readers know, Democrats put out a cringe video of various women pretending they were fighters bouncing up and down on social media, waiting for their supporters (all 12 of them) to 'pick their fighter.' If you were lucky and missed this one, here you go.

Yeah.

Woof.

Welp, as we all know, Trump is truly the master troll and will not be outdone by what was likely another David Hogg idea. Hey, we can't be the only ones who have noticed how the Democrat Party has looked even dumber since Hogg got officially involved in running he party.

Here's how the White House responded to their silly little video:

And BOOM.

Savage.

Merciless.

Perfect. 

We could go on and on.

Who knew?

Oh, WAIT, that's right, we all did. Hence, how the majority of us voted in November.

And there it is.

