Jonathan Turley Says Dems Hit a NEW Rock Bottom With Theatrics During Censure...
VIP
And the Hits Just Keep On COMING! Guess Which YUGE Group Democrats LOST...
It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But...
Report: After Trump Got Shot in Butler, Pa. He Kept Dunking on Joe...
Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What...
HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (...
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's...
Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump...
Dems Who Embarrassed Themselves at Trump's Speech Follow Up With More Embarrassment Via...
Scott Jennings: Elon Musk and DOGE Must Do Congressional Hearings on Waste and...
Did WE Do This? Missouri Attorney General Bailey Asks DOJ to Investigate Biden’s...
5 Minute Major: Ron DeSantis Crushes Justin Trudeau with Savage Stanley Cup Body...
Identity Insanity: Jo Jo From Jerz Says Being a Woman is Simply a...
Victor Davis Hanson Urges Democrats to Tone Down Violent Rhetoric Before Musk or...

BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender Injuring Payton McNabb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on March 06, 2025
Twitchy

America met Payton McNabb in person during Trump's Tuesday night speech. McNabb suffered a traumatic brain injury after a man who wanted to dress up as a woman spiked a volleyball into her head, and the president invited her to show the country just how dangerous mentally ill men in women's sports are.

Advertisement

Here is the footage of the accident:

On average, depending the strength of the individual, a spiked volleyball travels up to 68 mph ... and considering the person who spiked this ball was a man? Yeah.

For some reason, this struck hateful, haggish, shew of a harpy Emma Vigeland as funny.

And they wonder why Democrats are so damn unpopular. Take a look:

Democrat may never win another national election again.

Megyn Kelly with the TKO for both Vigeland and the Democrat Party:

Yup.

Juanita answered her own question ... 

Ahem.

Recommended

It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's because Randy isn't a heartless skank of a troll like Emma.

For years, we've said Republicans think Democrats have bad ideas; Democrats just think Republicans are bad.

And yes, they hate us.

==========================================================================

Related:

Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What Democrats Did Next (Watch)

HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (Screenshot)

And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)

Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ

Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support Loon' for Trump's Speech

========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS MEGYN KELLY TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE
Sam J.
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley Says Dems Hit a NEW Rock Bottom With Theatrics During Censure of Rep. Al Green
Doug P.
Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ
Sam J.
Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What Democrats Did Next (Watch)
Sam J.
Report: After Trump Got Shot in Butler, Pa. He Kept Dunking on Joe Biden From the Hospital
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE Sam J.
Advertisement