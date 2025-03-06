BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender Injuring Payton McNabb

America met Payton McNabb in person during Trump's Tuesday night speech. McNabb suffered a traumatic brain injury after a man who wanted to dress up as a woman spiked a volleyball into her head, and the president invited her to show the country just how dangerous mentally ill men in women's sports are.

Advertisement

Here is the footage of the accident:

19-year-old Payton McNabb was severely injured by a man during a volleyball game -- left with a traumatic brain injury after he spiked the ball against her head.



President Trump was proud to sign an executive order to keep men OUT of women’s sports.pic.twitter.com/rEHYb6v9ww — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

On average, depending the strength of the individual, a spiked volleyball travels up to 68 mph ... and considering the person who spiked this ball was a man? Yeah.

For some reason, this struck hateful, haggish, shew of a harpy Emma Vigeland as funny.

And they wonder why Democrats are so damn unpopular. Take a look:

Democrat may never win another national election again.

Megyn Kelly with the TKO for both Vigeland and the Democrat Party:

I guess this is why Ds didn’t stand last night. They think the plight of those honored by Trump is funny. https://t.co/qxeaGWTaDW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 5, 2025

Yup.

I was shocked how she let her evil soul appear for the world to see. Who in the world is this bitch? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 5, 2025

Juanita answered her own question ...

Ahem.

I cannot imagine the mind of the person that posted that. — Randy Wilcox🐗🍺🇺🇲 (@RandWil730) March 5, 2025

That's because Randy isn't a heartless skank of a troll like Emma.

They hate us. They've always hated us. They've just become more out about hating us since 2020. — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) March 5, 2025

For years, we've said Republicans think Democrats have bad ideas; Democrats just think Republicans are bad.

And yes, they hate us.

==========================================================================

Related:

Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What Democrats Did Next (Watch)

HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (Screenshot)

And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)

Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ

Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support Loon' for Trump's Speech



========================================================================