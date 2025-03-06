BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender Injuring Payton McNabb

America met Payton McNabb in person during Trump's Tuesday night speech. McNabb suffered a traumatic brain injury after a man who wanted to dress up as a woman spiked a volleyball into her head, and the president invited her to show the country just how dangerous mentally ill men in women's sports are.
Here is the footage of the accident:
19-year-old Payton McNabb was severely injured by a man during a volleyball game -- left with a traumatic brain injury after he spiked the ball against her head.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025
President Trump was proud to sign an executive order to keep men OUT of women’s sports.pic.twitter.com/rEHYb6v9ww
On average, depending the strength of the individual, a spiked volleyball travels up to 68 mph ... and considering the person who spiked this ball was a man? Yeah.
For some reason, this struck hateful, haggish, shew of a harpy Emma Vigeland as funny.
And they wonder why Democrats are so damn unpopular. Take a look:
Hahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/D1tZ3IOw8Z— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 5, 2025
Democrat may never win another national election again.
Megyn Kelly with the TKO for both Vigeland and the Democrat Party:
I guess this is why Ds didn’t stand last night. They think the plight of those honored by Trump is funny. https://t.co/qxeaGWTaDW— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 5, 2025
Yup.
I was shocked how she let her evil soul appear for the world to see. Who in the world is this bitch?— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 5, 2025
Juanita answered her own question ...
Ahem.
I cannot imagine the mind of the person that posted that.— Randy Wilcox🐗🍺🇺🇲 (@RandWil730) March 5, 2025
Recommended
That's because Randy isn't a heartless skank of a troll like Emma.
They hate us. They've always hated us. They've just become more out about hating us since 2020.— Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) March 5, 2025
For years, we've said Republicans think Democrats have bad ideas; Democrats just think Republicans are bad.
And yes, they hate us.
==========================================================================
Related:
Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What Democrats Did Next (Watch)
HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (Screenshot)
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)
Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ
Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support Loon' for Trump's Speech
========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member