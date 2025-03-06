BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender...
HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (Screenshot)

Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on March 06, 2025
If you spent any time at all on social media during Trump's speech on Tuesday night, you know how supportive and happy the majority of Americans were with what he had to say. Add to that it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see just how embarrassing and ridiculous the Democrats' behavior was that night and Democrats are in a lot of trouble. 

BUT if you have data to back all of this up, even better. And boy HOWDY do we have some data for you, provided courtesy of our friends at EyesOver.

Take a look at this:

Our favorite part of this chart is ...

BIG MISSES FOR DEMOCRATS.

Yeah, yeah, we're petty that way, but when you see in black and white just how poorly they came off to Americans in real-time when their approval ratings are already in the toilet, it just makes you smile. Unless of course, you're a Democrat.

In which case, womp womp, data doesn't lie.

And speaking of that data, the big misses for Democrats included:

  • Childish Disruptions (this one is the biggest, in our humble opinion): Many voters criticized Democratic members of Congress for their interruptions during speeches, likening their behavior to spoiled children. Heh. That's because they ARE spoiled children.
  • Preference for Foreign Interests
  • Laken Riley Act
  • Open Borders Policy
  • Lack of Effective Leadership and Unity

Wow, when you look at it like that, their agenda does suck. 

But we knew that already.

Clearly, they did themselves no favors on Tuesday night either; think they'll figure it out? 

We hope not.

