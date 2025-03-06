And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's...
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of How Reporters 'Felt' About Trump's Speech

Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ

Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on March 06, 2025
imgflip

Anyone watching Trump's big speech on Tuesday night was more than aware of how badly Democrats behaved, but there was so much we didn't see because the cameras either didn't or wouldn't broadcast that Eithan Haim MD saw form his 'birds'-eye view'.

As bad as we thought Democrats were, they were so much worse.

Take a look:

Indeed.

Even their guests hate America.

Shocker.

Keep going.

Classy as ever.

Post continues:

... was not meant to celebrate any result of that spending (i.e. a tangible victory for Ukraine or benefit to America) but was in response to the mention of "spending" itself.

The fact that this was so natural and immediate was unnerving. It was the only thing that pulled their faces away from their phones.

Not the celebration of life in our homeland but the death of hundreds of thousands in a foreign one.

And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)
Sam J.
If you'd have told us Democrats would become the pro-war party, we'd have never believed you.

Post continues:

... was not pleased since I didn't even see her turn her head towards the security guard.This would have required Pelosi to look towards her right side which was the direction where Green was embarrassing himself in front of the country.

Not really surprised by her reaction since this would have compounded the collective sense of defeat on the Dem side of the chamber.

It is almost as if they had to get permission from Pelosi before removing Green. Wild stuff.

His post continues:

... like this was an act of protest or defiance but that she was actually sleeping, working her way through multiple REM cycles.

She even used the tight seating in the gallery to her benefit - relying on her neighbors' shoulders and arms to achieve the most comfortable position possible for an extended tiger snooze.

At one point I thought she was snoring. Unfortunately, I was too far away to obtain audible verification.

What the Hell?

Post continues:

Probably top three coolest people in the room I imagine.

Fascinating.

Post continues:

... moment in American history. The irony was almost too much given the viral video earlier that day which showed over twenty Democrat senators reading the same script, using the same microphone, producing one of the most cringeworthy displays of shameless inauthenticity.

It's a cult.

Post continues:

One of the most important moments in American history and I was able to be a part of it. Will be forever grateful for Senator Hawley having me as a guest. @HawleyMO

We are SO FREAKING BACK, you guys.

