Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport (James Woods Assist!)

John Fetterman is just another Democrat who happens to support Israel as well. Sadly, he's not a moderate or a centrist, and he's definitely not cool ... his vote to keep men out of women's spaces and sports proves that.

Advertisement

And yeah, it's a bummer, although if we're being honest, we don't expect much from any politician, especially on the Left.

It takes a special sort of stupid to defend creepy-a*s men in women's locker rooms. Just sayin'.

The small handful of trans athletes in PA in a political maelstrom deserve an ally and I am one.



Depersonalized as “they/them” in a political ad, but are just schoolchildren.



Empty show votes or cruelty on social media aren’t part of a thoughtful, dignified solution. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 4, 2025

Yes, it's super cruel for your women and girls not to want to change in front of men in their locker rooms.

Dude.

Get a brain.

Paula Scanlan is having NONE of this:

John, the fully grown 6’4, 22 year old man in Pennsylvania that undressed in my locker room EIGHTEEN times per WEEK was not a “schoolchild”



He was a predator.



And no woman should ever experience this. Not even once. https://t.co/9oLZXOyh9h — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) March 4, 2025

What she said.

And then James Woods with the assist (not directly to her post but dropping Fetterman as well):

Yeah, if you ever start thinking Fetterman is oddly cool, and not a leftist nut job like all of today’s last few remaining Democrats, remember this… https://t.co/UHFajh3vh4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 4, 2025

Never forget how any of these so-called 'pro-women's rights' Democrats voted against women and for mediocre, mentally-ill, and even dangerous men to be in our spaces and sports. That is who they really are.

Talk about cruel.

==========================================================================

Related:

OOPSIE! Eric Swalwell DUMB Enough to Give Away the REAL Reason Dems Want Ukraine War to Continue (Watch)

DemocRATS Like Dan Goldman In for a RUDE Awakening If They Think Americans Will Tolerate This BS Again

Lefty Tools Claim GENOCIDE When They Don't Get Their Way Now That Racist, Sexist, Nazi, Etc. Don't Work

WAT? David Frum Goes on BIZARRE Ant-Trump Rant Sexualizing MAGA annnd We Don't EVEN Wanna Know (Watch)

Scott Jennings STUNS CNN Panel Insisting Republicans Have Buyer's Remorse with THIS One Question (Watch)

========================================================================