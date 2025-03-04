Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport (James Woods Assist!)

Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

John Fetterman is just another Democrat who happens to support Israel as well. Sadly, he's not a moderate or a centrist, and he's definitely not cool ... his vote to keep men out of women's spaces and sports proves that.

And yeah, it's a bummer, although if we're being honest, we don't expect much from any politician, especially on the Left.

It takes a special sort of stupid to defend creepy-a*s men in women's locker rooms. Just sayin'.

Yes, it's super cruel for your women and girls not to want to change in front of men in their locker rooms.

Dude.

Get a brain.

Paula Scanlan is having NONE of this:

What she said.

And then James Woods with the assist (not directly to her post but dropping Fetterman as well):

Never forget how any of these so-called 'pro-women's rights' Democrats voted against women and for mediocre, mentally-ill, and even dangerous men to be in our spaces and sports. That is who they really are.

Talk about cruel.

