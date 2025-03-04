DemocRATS Like Dan Goldman In for a RUDE Awakening If They Think Americans Will Tolerate This BS Again

Democrats don't know their own arses from a hole in the ground, so they're falling back on their tried and true 'We'll Get Trump THIS Time' plan, and that's, of course, another failed impeachment. They didn't learn a damn thing from the first time or their loss in November ...
And nobody is surprised.
Look at this sniveling weasel Dan Goldman, already trying to lay the groundwork for another impeachment over RUSSIA.
🚨Dan Goldman says there’s nothing that Zelensky should thank Trump for —— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025
— calls withholding Ukraine aid “another extortion of President Zelensky, illegally withholding aid."
Goldman is planting the seeds of another impeachment spectacle.
If Democrats win the House in 2026,… pic.twitter.com/R2EHNtGlmd
Post continues:
If Democrats win the House in 2026, that’s exactly what’s coming.
We know.
Of course, Zelenskyy has already bent the knee to Trump, so their babbling bs about Russia is even more meaningless than it was with their last hoax. By all means, morons, keep doing these things, it only makes you less popular with Americans.
The real irony is that if Democrats hadn’t impeached Trump over Ukraine, the Ukraine war most likely wouldn’t have happened in the first place.— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 4, 2025
The same people who claim that Trump is making corrupt deals with foreign countries to steal from Americans and enrich himself, while also extorting Ukraine, are the same ones who voted for and supported Joe Biden and the extortion of American taxpayers.— ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) March 4, 2025
Irony abounds.
Don't it, though?
Withholding aid, is that his concern 😒 https://t.co/DO0zNb7zMC— 𝕏 OREGON GROWN 𝕏 (@ShayzaShay) March 4, 2025
What was that one post again?
Oh, yeah, irony abounds.
