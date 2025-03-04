DemocRATS Like Dan Goldman In for a RUDE Awakening If They Think Americans Will Tolerate This BS Again

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Democrats don't know their own arses from a hole in the ground, so they're falling back on their tried and true 'We'll Get Trump THIS Time' plan, and that's, of course, another failed impeachment. They didn't learn a damn thing from the first time or their loss in November ...

And nobody is surprised.

Look at this sniveling weasel Dan Goldman, already trying to lay the groundwork for another impeachment over RUSSIA.

Post continues:

If Democrats win the House in 2026, that’s exactly what’s coming.

We know. 

Of course, Zelenskyy has already bent the knee to Trump, so their babbling bs about Russia is even more meaningless than it was with their last hoax. By all means, morons, keep doing these things, it only makes you less popular with Americans.

Sam J.
Don't it, though?

What was that one post again?

Oh, yeah, irony abounds.

