VICTIM BLAMING: Check Out How Germany's Addressing Sexual Harassment at Public Pools This Summer

Like many places in Europe, Germany seems bound and determined to ignore the problems caused by unfettered immigration from Third World nations, including the sexual assaults and harassment of women and terror attacks.
Rather than address that elephant in the room, they're putting out signs like this, where the agressor is a white person and the victim a disabled person of color:
NEW - Public outdoor pool in Germany (Büren) now has posters warning against white women with red hair grabbing the buttocks of boys with dark skin and prosthetic legs. pic.twitter.com/oGFs008Q5x— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 3, 2025
This writer ran the image through Google Translate and here's what it said:
The message isn't the problem. The imagery is. Zaftig German women aren't the ones harassing people.
Wouldn’t it be exactly the opposite?— Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) July 3, 2025
Yes.
But pointing that out is racist, or something.
I’m going to sue Germany. pic.twitter.com/y5zRusW0DH— Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience 🐢🐰𝕏 (@MishaTurtleX) July 3, 2025
LMAO.
Here are more images from that awareness campaign.— Zeitgeist Critic (@ZeitgeistCritic) July 3, 2025
Sadly, Germany has fallen into a "clownworld" abyss where satire and reality blur. pic.twitter.com/GtuhvC1mdp
Just incredible.
D****ed Whites in Germany! pic.twitter.com/kd6x5TQqqL— Phairy Megan (@tadgh_dc) July 3, 2025
Amazing.
July 3, 2025
Where's the lie?
lol what https://t.co/YNND4zn7yl— •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) July 3, 2025
Our sentiments exactly.
German women must be stopped from raping innocent migrants. https://t.co/2VjinuaJX9— Carl Benjamin 🏴 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) July 3, 2025
It's truly an epidemic.
NOT.
The chances of being groped by Kathy Griffin in a pool after you'd lost one of your legs are low... but not zero. https://t.co/7sdlovLtnQ— EnthusiasticallyBored (@Verbish75) July 3, 2025
Heh.
https://t.co/uy1u9ygBNK pic.twitter.com/JhsIlVayqO— Epoch Nowell (@chapofwessex) July 3, 2025
Perfection.
Demoralisation is real,— Not Woke, Wide Awake (@Jambon535) July 3, 2025
Germany distorts reality https://t.co/q6lZDpDgne
They sure do.
This was in response to a spate of sexual assaults from middle Eastern migrants on woman at swimming pools across Germany.— Andy ⤴️ (@PositivFuturist) July 3, 2025
"We must solve the problem without portraying it" https://t.co/s2CJ40Y4J1
'We must blame the victims and not the perpetrators.'
This is like the final days of the Soviet Union where you have to lie even though everyone knows you are lying. https://t.co/s2CJ40Y4J1— Andy ⤴️ (@PositivFuturist) July 3, 2025
It sure is.
I beg your FINEST pardon ? https://t.co/mXRXUGvtKo— Rowan (@NewEnglandLass) July 3, 2025
The finest pardon.
