VICTIM BLAMING: Check Out How Germany's Addressing Sexual Harassment at Public Pools This Summer

Like many places in Europe, Germany seems bound and determined to ignore the problems caused by unfettered immigration from Third World nations, including the sexual assaults and harassment of women and terror attacks.

Rather than address that elephant in the room, they're putting out signs like this, where the agressor is a white person and the victim a disabled person of color:

NEW - Public outdoor pool in Germany (Büren) now has posters warning against white women with red hair grabbing the buttocks of boys with dark skin and prosthetic legs. pic.twitter.com/oGFs008Q5x — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 3, 2025

This writer ran the image through Google Translate and here's what it said:

The message isn't the problem. The imagery is. Zaftig German women aren't the ones harassing people.

Wouldn’t it be exactly the opposite? — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) July 3, 2025

Yes.

But pointing that out is racist, or something.

I’m going to sue Germany. pic.twitter.com/y5zRusW0DH — Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience 🐢🐰𝕏 (@MishaTurtleX) July 3, 2025

Here are more images from that awareness campaign.



Sadly, Germany has fallen into a "clownworld" abyss where satire and reality blur. pic.twitter.com/GtuhvC1mdp — Zeitgeist Critic (@ZeitgeistCritic) July 3, 2025

Just incredible.

Amazing.

Where's the lie?

Our sentiments exactly.

German women must be stopped from raping innocent migrants. https://t.co/2VjinuaJX9 — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) July 3, 2025

It's truly an epidemic.

NOT.

The chances of being groped by Kathy Griffin in a pool after you'd lost one of your legs are low... but not zero. https://t.co/7sdlovLtnQ — EnthusiasticallyBored (@Verbish75) July 3, 2025

Demoralisation is real,

Germany distorts reality https://t.co/q6lZDpDgne — Not Woke, Wide Awake (@Jambon535) July 3, 2025

This was in response to a spate of sexual assaults from middle Eastern migrants on woman at swimming pools across Germany.



"We must solve the problem without portraying it" https://t.co/s2CJ40Y4J1 — Andy ⤴️ (@PositivFuturist) July 3, 2025

'We must blame the victims and not the perpetrators.'

This is like the final days of the Soviet Union where you have to lie even though everyone knows you are lying. https://t.co/s2CJ40Y4J1 — Andy ⤴️ (@PositivFuturist) July 3, 2025

I beg your FINEST pardon ? https://t.co/mXRXUGvtKo — Rowan (@NewEnglandLass) July 3, 2025

