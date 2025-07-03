VIP
VICTIM BLAMING: Check Out How Germany's Addressing Sexual Harassment at Public Pools This Summer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

Like many places in Europe, Germany seems bound and determined to ignore the problems caused by unfettered immigration from Third World nations, including the sexual assaults and harassment of women and terror attacks.

Rather than address that elephant in the room, they're putting out signs like this, where the agressor is a white person and the victim a disabled person of color:

This writer ran the image through Google Translate and here's what it said:

The message isn't the problem. The imagery is. Zaftig German women aren't the ones harassing people.

Yes.

But pointing that out is racist, or something.

LMAO.

Just incredible.

Amazing.

Where's the lie?

Our sentiments exactly.

It's truly an epidemic.

NOT.

Heh.

Perfection.

They sure do.

'We must blame the victims and not the perpetrators.'

It sure is.

The finest pardon.

