Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump...
Dems Who Embarrassed Themselves at Trump's Speech Follow Up With More Embarrassment Via...
Scott Jennings: Elon Musk and DOGE Must Do Congressional Hearings on Waste and...
Did WE Do This? Missouri Attorney General Bailey Asks DOJ to Investigate Biden’s...
5 Minute Major: Ron DeSantis Crushes Justin Trudeau with Savage Stanley Cup Body...
Identity Insanity: Jo Jo From Jerz Says Being a Woman is Simply a...
Victor Davis Hanson Urges Democrats to Tone Down Violent Rhetoric Before Musk or...
The Room Where It DOESN'T Happen: Hamilton Musical Expectedly Cancels Kennedy Center Run...
Scott Jennings: Democrats Ignoring Average Americans While Focused on Federal Jobs and Big...
Sean Ono Lennon Affectionately Pokes Fun at Liberals and Brings Much Needed Common...
Senator John Fetterman Compares His Unhinged, Screeching Democrat Party to an Ignored Car...
VIP
‘Pocahontas’ Is a Nickname and Not a Slur No Matter How Much it...
‘Oh my God, They Framed Nixon.’ Bill Murray Trashes Bob Woodward on Joe...
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of How Reporters 'Felt' About Trump's Speech

And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on March 06, 2025

Adam Schiff just keeps on flapping his trap.

You'd think with both Kash Patel and Bongino in place at the FBI, Schiff would have already left the country or something. But no, the guy continues poking a hornet's nest with a stick. Hey, we said he's crooked and annoying; we never said he's smart.

Advertisement

It all started here:

Post continues:

Adam Schiff: "The president just appointed this guy to be his number to be his number two.

That's Dan Bongino, right-wing conspiracy theorist."

Source: @DerrickEvans4WV

Keep in mind that Schiff was so desperate to get naked pictures of Donald Trump that two Russian trolls conned him. No, we're not making that up.

Welp, if this bombshell is true, the shiznit is about to hit the fan for all Schiff for Brains:

Post continues:

... Obama and Biden to discuss Ukraine.

Now, FBI Director Kash Patel—who exposed the Russia hoax—allegedly has "strong feelings" about Schiff’s role in all of this.

Source: Fine Point, OAN, @ChanelRion

Whoa.

So, if true, what does this mean?

Recommended

Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ
Sam J.
Advertisement

Post continues:

... not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES.

Get him, Kash.

Word.

Not enough popcorn ... 

==========================================================================

Related:

Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ

Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support Loon' for Trump's Speech

Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem

Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport (James Woods Assist!)

OOPSIE! Eric Swalwell DUMB Enough to Give Away the REAL Reason Dems Want Ukraine War to Continue (Watch)

========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF DAN BONGINO RUSSIA TRUMP KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ
Sam J.
5 Minute Major: Ron DeSantis Crushes Justin Trudeau with Savage Stanley Cup Body Check
Eric V.
Dems Who Embarrassed Themselves at Trump's Speech Follow Up With More Embarrassment Via CRINGE Video
Doug P.
‘Oh my God, They Framed Nixon.’ Bill Murray Trashes Bob Woodward on Joe Rogan (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Did WE Do This? Missouri Attorney General Bailey Asks DOJ to Investigate Biden’s Competence
Aaron Walker
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of How Reporters 'Felt' About Trump's Speech
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ Sam J.
Advertisement