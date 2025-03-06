And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)

Adam Schiff just keeps on flapping his trap.

You'd think with both Kash Patel and Bongino in place at the FBI, Schiff would have already left the country or something. But no, the guy continues poking a hornet's nest with a stick. Hey, we said he's crooked and annoying; we never said he's smart.

It all started here:

🇺🇸 DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI ACCUSED OF BEING CONSPIRACY THEORIST



California's Democrat senator Adam Schiff just released a video criticizing Dan Bongino, calling him a 'right-wing conspiracy theorist' and arguing he is not qualified to be the deputy director of the FBI.



Adam… pic.twitter.com/bj2qku5bx9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 1, 2025

Post continues:

Adam Schiff: "The president just appointed this guy to be his number to be his number two. That's Dan Bongino, right-wing conspiracy theorist." Source: @DerrickEvans4WV

Keep in mind that Schiff was so desperate to get naked pictures of Donald Trump that two Russian trolls conned him. No, we're not making that up.

Welp, if this bombshell is true, the shiznit is about to hit the fan for all Schiff for Brains:

🚨🇺🇸 SEN. SCHIFF "IN DEEP TROUBLE" OVER UKRAINE CONNECTIONS



Eric Ciaramella, the whistleblower tied to Trump’s 2019 impeachment, is back in the spotlight over Adam Schiff’s Ukraine connections.



Former diplomat Andrei Telashchenko says he was in the room when Ciaramella met with… https://t.co/DAQ1ehLfpK pic.twitter.com/a0E0s6yBun — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 4, 2025

Post continues:

... Obama and Biden to discuss Ukraine.



Now, FBI Director Kash Patel—who exposed the Russia hoax—allegedly has "strong feelings" about Schiff’s role in all of this.



Source: Fine Point, OAN, @ChanelRion

Whoa.

So, if true, what does this mean?

And this is,



The Director of the Central Agency,



John Ratcliffe, CONFIRMS BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT,



That @SenAdamSchiff tampered with the impeachment whistleblower Eric Ciaramella, in an attempt to overthrow the sitting President of the United States, not once, not… https://t.co/ztzfwpHoc2 pic.twitter.com/kUhHoNDOMT — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) March 5, 2025

Post continues:

... not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES.

Get him, Kash.

Kash Patel knows.



"Schiff is the worst criminal in Congress" pic.twitter.com/7h2UXl8VMw — Donna Marie (@sabback) March 4, 2025

Word.

Not enough popcorn ...

