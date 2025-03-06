It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE

What IS it with Democrats and pushing fake women? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grew up in a reasonably comfortable suburb and was nicknamed Sandy, not Alexandria. She was a bartender and supposedly earned her Economics degree from Boston College. Like Sandy, Jasmine Crockett isn't precisely who and what she keeps putting out there ...

She'd really like us all to believe she came from nothing and fought her way up to where she is today.

About that ...

Jasmine Crockett wants you to think she's from the hood - that she grew up on the streets. The exact opposite is true. She attended an exclusive day school where tuition is nearly $35,000 per year. She also attended Rhodes College, a private school where tuition is nearly $55,000… pic.twitter.com/50LE3a1MUB — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 6, 2025

Post continues:

... per year.

She's cosplaying a gangsta.

Gosh, this is so shocking. And Democrats are usually so honest about who they are and where they come from. Right? Like Elizabeth Warren.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

In a just society, she would be laughed out of Congress, resigning after sincerely apologizing to her constituents in utter humiliation for having deceived them.

DEMOCRATS: HAVE SOME SELF RESPECT. SHE'S A CON. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) March 6, 2025

Democrats stopped respecting themselves years ago.

Follow and support @SholdonDaniels to dethrone this entitled princess. Texas deserves better representation. https://t.co/JpxnJERjoh — Brandi Wright 🇺🇸 (@BrandiUWright) March 6, 2025

Seriously.

No one I know in Dallas voted for her. Soros flooded Texas with millions. She’s a Soros pick. She also doesn’t think her kind should pay taxes. pic.twitter.com/hBITxs560U — Devia (@Devia512) March 6, 2025

Like Sandy, Jasmine is playing a part.

More proof that money can't buy everything.

Or as my Mother always said, "You can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear." — Tarandfeatherstime (@nowwhat12092299) March 6, 2025

Something like that.

