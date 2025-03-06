Jonathan Turley Says Dems Hit a NEW Rock Bottom With Theatrics During Censure...
It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

What IS it with Democrats and pushing fake women? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grew up in a reasonably comfortable suburb and was nicknamed Sandy, not Alexandria. She was a bartender and supposedly earned her Economics degree from Boston College. Like Sandy, Jasmine Crockett isn't precisely who and what she keeps putting out there ... 

She'd really like us all to believe she came from nothing and fought her way up to where she is today.

About that ... 

Post continues:

... per year. 

She's cosplaying a gangsta.

Gosh, this is so shocking. And Democrats are usually so honest about who they are and where they come from. Right? Like Elizabeth Warren.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Democrats stopped respecting themselves years ago.

Seriously.

And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Like Sandy, Jasmine is playing a part.

Something like that.

==========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS JASMINE CROCKETT

