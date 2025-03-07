Abolish the EPA! MSNBC (No, Really) Accidentally EXPOSES Stacey Abram’s Green Grift and HOOBOY (Watch)

We get what MSNBC was trying to do here; they were trying to help Stacey Abrams explain why Biden's EPA gave her $2 billion dollars to somehow fact-check Trump. They're givers that way. However, it did not go the way they thought it would.

Advertisement

Seems Biden was giving away more than free Obama phones.

Watch this:

The EPA-Stacey Abrams grift revealed: @staceyabrams just told MSBNC's @chrislhayes that the Biden EPA gave her $2 billion to buy people new home appliances to reduce electric bills. So Democrats upgraded vote buying from Obama phones to Biden refrigerators. pic.twitter.com/mO0dEFOXmj — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 7, 2025

Nothing buys votes faster than a free refrigerator.

HA HA HA HA HA

And just how much was she paying HERSELF to go shopping for appliances?

Interesting this appliance purchasing was done in secret, I bet every relative & friend of Stacy's has decked out kitchens, she better be ready with receipts! — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) March 7, 2025

Sounds like they were trying to buy votes.

Sorry, not sorry for saying so.

If a better appliance costs $1,000 and it saves the user $50 per year in energy costs, how long does it take to pay for itself? 40 years. The average lifetime of refrigerators is 13 years. — Bruce Bradley (@BruceBrad6345) March 7, 2025

Green energy is such a scam.

Greatest magic trick ever.

Deposit $100 into a bank account and it turns into 2 billion overnight. — david spratt (@Oil_vampire) March 7, 2025

Green energy is more green than energy.

Ahem.

Who determines who gets what? What appliances, which neighborhoods, which vendors...administrative cost? Scam-oooo. — Douglas Raymond Merrill (@JoeAvgNobody) March 7, 2025

Well, whoever was getting them, we were ALL paying for them.

Pissed off yet?

==========================================================================

Related:

DUD: AOC's Dramatic Rant About Trump STEALING Healthcare from Kids With Disabilities? Backfired. Horribly

WATCH All-Around Snake Mark Warner SQUIRM Once He Realizes He ADMITTED Trump Fixed the Border (Video)

Fixed It for YOU! Trump's WH Responds to Democrat's Cringe 'Fighter' Video and It's PERFECTION (Watch)

Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW, That Was SERIOUSLY Dumb

WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our DeMoCrAcY (Watch)

==========================================================================