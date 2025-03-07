We. Love. HIM! Since JD Vance HIMSELF Finds Them Hilarious, Here ARE the...
UH OH! Even Jimmy Kimmel is Mocking the Democrats' Cringe-Tastic Behavior
DUD: AOC's Dramatic Rant About Trump STEALING Healthcare from Kids With Disabilities? Back...
WATCH All-Around Snake Mark Warner SQUIRM Once He Realizes He ADMITTED Trump Fixed...
VIP
New York Post's Front Page on Coincidental Timing of Hunter Biden's Financial Woes...
Fixed It for YOU! Trump's WH Responds to Democrat's Cringe 'Fighter' Video and...
'Gonna Put Y'all BACK in Chains': Hank 'Capsize' Johnson Says Trump Wants Blacks...
LISTEN: Dolly Parton Releases a Song Celebrating Her Late Husband, Carl Dean (UPDATED)
Worn Out Their Welcome: Rubio to Revoke Student Visas of Pro-Hamas Protestors
Jasmine Crockett: Let’s Blame President Trump Because ‘It’s Not the Trans People’s...
Ranking Rizzler: Demented Dem Rosa DeLauro Cuts Cringe Video Featuring ‘No Doubt’ Song...
Scott Jennings Say Dems Must Transition Away From Men in Women’s Sports if...
Miffed Schiff: Senator Shifts from Russia, Russia, Russia to Fear, Fear, Fear in...
Donor Diss: The View’s Joy Behar Says She Wouldn’t Give Her Kidney...

Abolish the EPA! MSNBC (No, Really) Accidentally EXPOSES Stacey Abram’s Green Grift and HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Gray

We get what MSNBC was trying to do here; they were trying to help Stacey Abrams explain why Biden's EPA gave her $2 billion dollars to somehow fact-check Trump. They're givers that way. However, it did not go the way they thought it would.

Advertisement

Seems Biden was giving away more than free Obama phones.

Watch this:

Nothing buys votes faster than a free refrigerator.

HA HA HA HA HA

And just how much was she paying HERSELF to go shopping for appliances?

Sounds like they were trying to buy votes.

Sorry, not sorry for saying so.

Green energy is such a scam.

Recommended

We. Love. HIM! Since JD Vance HIMSELF Finds Them Hilarious, Here ARE the Best of the BEST JD Vance Memes
Sam J.
Advertisement

Green energy is more green than energy.

Ahem.

Well, whoever was getting them, we were ALL paying for them.

Pissed off yet?

==========================================================================

Related:

DUD: AOC's Dramatic Rant About Trump STEALING Healthcare from Kids With Disabilities? Backfired. Horribly

WATCH All-Around Snake Mark Warner SQUIRM Once He Realizes He ADMITTED Trump Fixed the Border (Video)

Fixed It for YOU! Trump's WH Responds to Democrat's Cringe 'Fighter' Video and It's PERFECTION (Watch)

Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW, That Was SERIOUSLY Dumb

WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our DeMoCrAcY (Watch)

==========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN EPA MSNBC STACEY ABRAMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We. Love. HIM! Since JD Vance HIMSELF Finds Them Hilarious, Here ARE the Best of the BEST JD Vance Memes
Sam J.
WATCH All-Around Snake Mark Warner SQUIRM Once He Realizes He ADMITTED Trump Fixed the Border (Video)
Sam J.
DUD: AOC's Dramatic Rant About Trump STEALING Healthcare from Kids With Disabilities? Backfired. Horribly
Sam J.
UH OH! Even Jimmy Kimmel is Mocking the Democrats' Cringe-Tastic Behavior
Doug P.
Musk Caused Measles? Scott Jennings Trips Up CNN Guest by Repeating Back to Her What She Just Said
Warren Squire
Fixed It for YOU! Trump's WH Responds to Democrat's Cringe 'Fighter' Video and It's PERFECTION (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We. Love. HIM! Since JD Vance HIMSELF Finds Them Hilarious, Here ARE the Best of the BEST JD Vance Memes Sam J.
Advertisement