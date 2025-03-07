DUD: AOC's Dramatic Rant About Trump STEALING Healthcare from Kids With Disabilities? Backfired. Horribly

Every time we think Jasmine Crockett MIGHT take AOC's spot as the dumbest and fakest female Democrat in Congress, Sandy proves us wrong, ranting about this or that. Seriously, no one can be this stupid ... it has to be an act.

And not a good one at that.

Watch:

Republicans: Stealing healthcare from kids with disabilities to pay for their new G-Wagons.



pic.twitter.com/zWXBMK1q4B — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 7, 2025

Sorry Jasmine, AOC is still the queen.

Heh.

Oh, and about children's healthcare, she might want to talk to her own party about what has been done to Medicare. Just sayin'.

These cartoon characters just robbed Medicare of $230B to fund electric vehicle tax credits for wealthy liberals and to give grifters like Stacey Abrams $2B.



So this is pretty rich. https://t.co/N81kxLfSaT — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 7, 2025

Democrats wouldn't be Democrats if they weren't blaming Republicans for doing what THEY have done.

Jasmine Crockett...are you watching? AOC just took the lead for most ignorant member of Congress again. Your turn to respond. Let's see what you got! — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 7, 2025

See? Jasmine better up her game.

You’ve lost all credibility.



No one is falling for your fear mongering anymore. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) March 7, 2025

Not even a little bit.

But sadly, it's still somewhat entertaining.

You aren't the dumbest person on the planet but you had better hope he doesn't die. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 7, 2025

And fin.

