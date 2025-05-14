Summer Lee's Reparations Racket:: Trillions for Some, Exclusion for Others

Let's face it, most of the people in Congress are useless, but Summer Lee has to be one of the most useless.

REPARATIONS: Democrat Rep Summer Lee opposed allowing white refugees to resettle in the United States and now she's introducing a bill that would require white taxpayers to pay black citizens trillions of dollars as reparations. Are you feeling generous? pic.twitter.com/DseHo1Rmyu — @amuse (@amuse) May 14, 2025

House Democrat Summer Lee to introduce reparations push for Black Americans https://t.co/yg45zsvOt8 pic.twitter.com/MpmLUk8gzE — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2025

A House Democrat plans to introduce a resolution calling for the U.S. to spend trillions of dollars on reparations for Black Americans this week. Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., plans to introduce the Reparations Now Resolution on Thursday. Lee met with other lawmakers and activists on Capitol Hill on Tuesday at an event titled “Why We Can’t Wait: Advancing Reparative Justice in Our Lifetime.” She argues that reparations are a “moral and legal obligation” for Americans. “This is a moment in time where societies are shaped [and] new societies are built. We should be the ones who are shaping it,” said Lee. “Their real intention is to build up whatever comes next in their image,” she said, referring to the Trump administration, “and we better fight like hell to make sure that we’re building it in our image.”

"Let's send them to Germany"!! Ashley Allison's words not mine

Immigrants who came in 19th-20th+ Centuries don't apply.

If someone is alive today from pre-civil war period (1860-64), they probably received centuries of Social Security benefits by now so no money for them either. https://t.co/ugVGCTlFAP pic.twitter.com/omTYlj5NPc — Pablo Garcia (@pdag25) May 14, 2025

Exactly. No one in America right now had anything to do with slavery. Get a life, Summer Lee. Time to move on.

Dummy dingbats never learn, do they? https://t.co/gMe3gQ7Jah — Chez Red Louie (@LouisRLogan2) May 14, 2025

when you ask why, this is why ?

shake your head really fast to clear it. https://t.co/teDPGLya0B — pcsurferX (@pacsurferX) May 14, 2025

Exactly! Maybe they could work on uniting Americans and crafting legislation to help all people.

I’ll just identify as an illegal and work for cash so I don’t pay a dime like most of you corrupt thieves. https://t.co/kOWS2oxJT4 — Maggs (@aspen_lindsay) May 14, 2025

Sounds like a good plan.

It has no chance and it a waste of taxpayer's time and money. It's just posturing.

You can’t tell me they don’t want a race war. This will be racially discriminatory to white people. You’re trying to take money from people who were not involved in slavery or civil rights violations and paying it to people who were also not slaves or racially discriminated… https://t.co/bKZfPjHu3O — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 is ready for summer ☀️🌸 (@Tamzilla_52) May 14, 2025

The whole goal is to build up resentment. More than ever our country needs unity and shame on Summer Lee for pushing for the exact opposite.