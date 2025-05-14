Hillary Clinton’s Tweet Backfires: Jet Critique Exposes Her Foundation’s $40M Arab State D...
Here's More Video of Jake Tapper Insisting Joe Biden Was Sharp Mentally
David Weigel Has New Theory About Biden's Decline (How About They Just Tell...
HOLY COW: Hakeem Jeffries' Interview With Wolf Blitzer Is OFF THE CHARTS Cringe...
Babylon Bee's Headline About 'NOW It Can Be Told' Book on the Biden...
Jesus Would Be SO DISAPPOINTED: Episcopal Bishop Says Helping White Folks Contradicts Thei...
Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls Rep. Shri Thanedar’s Impeachment Push 'Idiotic'
Ozempic, Genocide, and a Tearful Reunion | Wildcard Wednesday
Trump Has Scrambled CNN's Brains! Check Out This Absolutely Cracked Headline on Egg...
Could This Interview With Dem Rep Trying to Impeach Trump Possibly Have Gotten...
Pritzker Drops New Narrative on CNN and HOO BOY! WATCH J.B. Claim Tapper's...
Here's What Debbie Dingell Says She Was Thinking About When Her Eyes Were...
This Is EXACTLY What the Media Wanted! Leftist TikTok Influencers Threaten South African...
Rep. Dan Goldman Got Triggered When MTG Wanted This Info About Dems' Beloved...

Summer Lee's Reparations Racket:: Trillions for Some, Exclusion for Others

justmindy
justmindy | 6:45 PM on May 14, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Let's face it, most of the people in Congress are useless, but Summer Lee has to be one of the most useless. 

Advertisement

A House Democrat plans to introduce a resolution calling for the U.S. to spend trillions of dollars on reparations for Black Americans this week.

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., plans to introduce the Reparations Now Resolution on Thursday. Lee met with other lawmakers and activists on Capitol Hill on Tuesday at an event titled “Why We Can’t Wait: Advancing Reparative Justice in Our Lifetime.” She argues that reparations are a “moral and legal obligation” for Americans.

“This is a moment in time where societies are shaped [and] new societies are built. We should be the ones who are shaping it,” said Lee. 

“Their real intention is to build up whatever comes next in their image,” she said, referring to the Trump administration, “and we better fight like hell to make sure that we’re building it in our image.”

Recommended

HOLY COW: Hakeem Jeffries' Interview With Wolf Blitzer Is OFF THE CHARTS Cringe (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Exactly. No one in America right now had anything to do with slavery. Get a life, Summer Lee. Time to move on.

Exactly! Maybe they could work on uniting Americans and crafting legislation to help all people.

Sounds like a good plan. 

It has no chance and it a waste of taxpayer's time and money. It's just posturing. 

Advertisement

The whole goal is to build up resentment. More than ever our country needs unity and shame on Summer Lee for pushing for the exact opposite.

Tags: CONGRESS PENNSYLVANIA REPARATIONS SLAVERY SLAVES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOLY COW: Hakeem Jeffries' Interview With Wolf Blitzer Is OFF THE CHARTS Cringe (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Hillary Clinton’s Tweet Backfires: Jet Critique Exposes Her Foundation’s $40M Arab State Donations
justmindy
Babylon Bee's Headline About 'NOW It Can Be Told' Book on the Biden Decline Coverup Is Just PERFECT
Doug P.
David Weigel Has New Theory About Biden's Decline (How About They Just Tell the Truth?!)
Amy Curtis
Here's More Video of Jake Tapper Insisting Joe Biden Was Sharp Mentally
Brett T.
Jesus Would Be SO DISAPPOINTED: Episcopal Bishop Says Helping White Folks Contradicts Their Mission
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HOLY COW: Hakeem Jeffries' Interview With Wolf Blitzer Is OFF THE CHARTS Cringe (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement