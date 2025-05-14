David Weigel Has New Theory About Biden's Decline (How About They Just Tell the Truth?!)

If you're dizzy from all the media spin surrounding Jake Tapper's and Alex Thompson's book about Joe Biden, we don't blame you.

The Democrats are trying very hard to make themselves look good in all of this, and the media are trying to cover their own butts for ignoring Biden's decline in deference to the Democratic Party.

So, along comes David Weigel with yet another narrative spin on this whole mess:

The Favreau anecdote here — a sharp Biden in 2022, a lost Biden in 2024 — is the emerging Dem CW.



Basically that he started fading badly after the midterms, not unrelated to Hunter’s trouble. https://t.co/ap6SF6RbQc — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 13, 2025

Right.

This falls apart the second you remember Biden had media cue cards in April 2023.

By the way: losing elections and having a drug addict son don't cause dementia.

Does that CW bail you out if you defended him running for a term that would have ended in 2029? No. But you are seeing this emerge as Dems explain why they didn’t worry until it was too late. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 13, 2025

Oh, come on!

Democrats were 100% fine with Biden having a second term. They would've Woodrow Wilson'd him through the next four years while screaming about 'cheap fakes' to anyone who asked about the president.

Lost in all of this is Harris - again the most charitable version of this for Biden is that his VP sucked on ice, he knew it, and he had to run. After which his two-term VP would have been the 2028 frontrunner. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 13, 2025

Hahahahahahaha.

So now we're blaming Kamala?

By the media's telling, Biden was 'sharp as a tack' in 2020 -- so if Kamala was so bad why did Biden pick her?

In what alternate universe are you living in to see him as “sharp” in 2022? https://t.co/DkWF2DBzRL pic.twitter.com/6sFqACW3oS — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) May 14, 2025

They really think we're stupid.

Okay, this writer laughed.

Hard.

Did a quick search just to see what I was saying about Biden in 2022 and... https://t.co/bHOKAJxLkO pic.twitter.com/5JNFe1pZY2 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 13, 2025

You were right.

Just incredible.

But wait -- there's more.

2022 was when he literally shut down in front of Johnathan Capehart to the point Capehart went "Ope" thinking he was gonepic.twitter.com/0kuhrGisy1 https://t.co/kYEg46zcRs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 14, 2025

And more.

2022 was when he called out to a dead woman.pic.twitter.com/gN4IFo3QP6 https://t.co/kYEg46zcRs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 14, 2025

And more.

What was he doing there?

Look at that.

Except the WSJ piece from back in December 2024 revealed that Biden, according to his aides, was *already* having "good days and bad days" in the early months after he took office. That would be <checks notes> March-April of 2021.



This excuse is the real "cheap fake." https://t.co/W1OUF5X0NB — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 13, 2025

Yes, it is.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



