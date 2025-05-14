David Weigel Has New Theory About Biden's Decline (How About They Just Tell the Truth?!)

Hillary Clinton’s Tweet Backfires: Jet Critique Exposes Her Foundation’s $40M Arab State D...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 14, 2025
meme

If you're dizzy from all the media spin surrounding Jake Tapper's and Alex Thompson's book about Joe Biden, we don't blame you.

The Democrats are trying very hard to make themselves look good in all of this, and the media are trying to cover their own butts for ignoring Biden's decline in deference to the Democratic Party.

So, along comes David Weigel with yet another narrative spin on this whole mess:

Right.

This falls apart the second you remember Biden had media cue cards in April 2023.

By the way: losing elections and having a drug addict son don't cause dementia.

Oh, come on!

Democrats were 100% fine with Biden having a second term. They would've Woodrow Wilson'd him through the next four years while screaming about 'cheap fakes' to anyone who asked about the president.

Hahahahahahaha.

So now we're blaming Kamala?

By the media's telling, Biden was 'sharp as a tack' in 2020 -- so if Kamala was so bad why did Biden pick her?

They really think we're stupid.

Okay, this writer laughed.

Hard.

You were right.

Just incredible.

But wait -- there's more.

And more.

And more.

What was he doing there?

Look at that.

Yes, it is.

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

