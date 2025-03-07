VIP
MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went to Harvard and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on March 07, 2025
Twitchy

Memo to moronic Democrats who think 'yourselfs' is a word ... even on their dumbest day, MAGA is way smarter than you.

It's not even close.

And Massachusetts Democrat Mike Connolly just learned this the hard way.

Woof.

Seems Connolly doesn't think MAGA members of Congress are smart enough to question anyone who went to Harvard.

Yourselfs?

Really, dude?

And he thinks MAGA members of Congress are the dumb ones. We got nothin'.

Yeah, Cruz went to Harvard. And JD Vance went to Yale.

This was impressively dumb, even for a Democrat.

Look at Buzz, being all helpful and stuff.

There's that too.

