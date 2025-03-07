MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went to Harvard and ROFL

Memo to moronic Democrats who think 'yourselfs' is a word ... even on their dumbest day, MAGA is way smarter than you.

It's not even close.

And Massachusetts Democrat Mike Connolly just learned this the hard way.

Advertisement

Woof.

Seems Connolly doesn't think MAGA members of Congress are smart enough to question anyone who went to Harvard.

Memo to all the MAGA members of Congress — you’re dealing with a Harvard Law School grad — she’s a lot smarter than you, and she is leading the safest city in the nation. You’re just embarrassing yourselfs while failing to address our nation’s actual problems. pic.twitter.com/hrsj23HPZ0 — Mike Connolly (@MikeConnollyMA) March 5, 2025

Yourselfs?

Really, dude?

And he thinks MAGA members of Congress are the dumb ones. We got nothin'.

What if @tedcruz says something? Do their Harvard Law degrees cancel each other out?



Also, are you admitting you're dumber than Ted? https://t.co/SYxBAZ9l43 — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) March 7, 2025

Yeah, Cruz went to Harvard. And JD Vance went to Yale.

This was impressively dumb, even for a Democrat.

Your city and state have the biggest collection of morons, anti-american losers in every office, and no state is even close in election more embarassing clowns! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) March 6, 2025

It’s “yourselves,” Mike. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 6, 2025

Look at Buzz, being all helpful and stuff.

“Yourselves”

You’re harping on Harvard when you could have done better in middle school. — Bill Neumiller (@billneumiller) March 6, 2025

This is hilarious.😂



If she was smarter than me, she wouldn’t be offering condolences to the family of a violent psycho, and instead would be congratulating a hero cop.



And she wouldn’t be protecting violent criminal aliens at the expense of her American constituents. — Neil Axelrod 🇺🇸 (@NeilAxelrod) March 5, 2025

There's that too.

==========================================================================

Related:

Racist Lefty Shares Pic of Oranges on the Ground Because 'Fascist Trump' Sent Illegals Back and HOOBOY

Trump Supporters DRAG Derpy Pollster Who TOTALLY Blew 2024 Election Claiming THEY Now Regret Their Votes

Scott Jennings Shuts DOWN Lefty Defending Cringe Democrats 'Fight' Video By Offering Them ADVICE (Watch)

We. Love. HIM! Since JD Vance HIMSELF Finds Them Hilarious, Here ARE the Best of the BEST JD Vance Memes

Abolish the EPA! MSNBC (No, Really) Accidentally EXPOSES Stacey Abram’s Green Grift and HOOBOY (Watch)

==========================================================================