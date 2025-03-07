Trump Supporters DRAG Derpy Pollster Who TOTALLY Blew 2024 Election Claiming THEY Now Regret Their Votes

You guys remember Allan Lichtman, yes? He's a professor and pollster who had called many presidential races correctly for many years ... until he didn't. And then he got big mad when he screwed up 2024 and threw a little hissyfit.

Now, he's trying to convince everyone that Trump supporters are regretting their votes.

We're not entirely sure why people on the Left keep doing this because every time they do, people on the Right remind them how damn dumb they are, but still.

Watch:

Remember this fellow with his certainty that Kamala would win the election? He’s saying Trump voters are regretting their votes. Are you?



I’d probably vote for Trump a fourth time to be honest. pic.twitter.com/1FVZxjk477 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 6, 2025

We imagine plenty of Trump supporters, if not all of them, feel the same and would vote for him again.

This is just bizarre. Notice that he doesn't bother to mention which poll he's referencing.

But whatever Lichtman needs to tell himself to make him feel better about how wrong he was this time. Think about how embarrassing it has to be to have been the guy claiming Kamala Harris would win.

Heh.

Does this idiot see the polls? Does he even have any friends? — #USA (@69Rsi) March 6, 2025

No and ... no.

I’m not regretting my vote and I will vote for his third term. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 6, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

Why do they always try to convince conservatives of this? — MelloVox (@Mellovox) March 6, 2025

It's their egos. They can't stand to be wrong.

WHAT POLL? JUST SAW 79% OF THOSE WHO WATCHED HIM SPEAK IN THE CHAMBERS SAY THEY LIKED HIS SPEECH. — Mia R Culpepper2 (@miaculpepper2) March 6, 2025

Because Trump IS doing exactly what he promised he'd do.

What it really boils down to here is Lichtman is desperate to be right, to have a win, and he'll push some lie of a poll to do so.

Poor little guy. *snort*

==========================================================================

