L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Concern Trolling About the Nat'l Guard

Doug P. | 9:24 AM on June 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

There's a bit of news about Trump and the National Guard that California Dems like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass won't like because it'll interfere with their efforts to protect criminal illegals and allow rioters to run amok:

Recently the Dems have applauded courts stepping in but they won't like it this time: 

An appeals court on Thursday allowed President Donald Trump to keep control of National Guard troops he deployed to Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids.

The decision halts a ruling from a lower court judge who found Trump acted illegally when he activated the soldiers over opposition from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The deployment was the first by a president of a state National Guard without the governor’s permission since 1965.

Among the California lefties who won't appreciate that ruling is Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is still insisting that it's basically cruel of Trump to deploy the Guard where she says they aren't needed (which means they're needed): 

Well, maybe if Bass would enforce the laws in her city none of this would be necessary. 

Bass can stop with the concern trolling about the National Guard. 

The Dems' top priority is trying to keep illegals in the U.S. and they make that more clear every day. 

