L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Concern Trolling About the Nat'l Guard

There's a bit of news about Trump and the National Guard that California Dems like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass won't like because it'll interfere with their efforts to protect criminal illegals and allow rioters to run amok:

BREAKING: An appeals court allows President Donald Trump to keep control of National Guard troops he deployed to Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids. https://t.co/GJniyyAWJ6 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 20, 2025

Recently the Dems have applauded courts stepping in but they won't like it this time:

An appeals court on Thursday allowed President Donald Trump to keep control of National Guard troops he deployed to Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids. The decision halts a ruling from a lower court judge who found Trump acted illegally when he activated the soldiers over opposition from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The deployment was the first by a president of a state National Guard without the governor’s permission since 1965.

Among the California lefties who won't appreciate that ruling is Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is still insisting that it's basically cruel of Trump to deploy the Guard where she says they aren't needed (which means they're needed):

We need to remember who makes up the National Guard and the Marines — young men and women, pulled from their homes, families, and education, to do NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/bfIlvLyCoX — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 20, 2025

Well, maybe if Bass would enforce the laws in her city none of this would be necessary.

There is no chaos enforcing the laws of the United States. The only chaos is caused by politicians like you encouraging people to interfere with law enforcement. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) June 20, 2025

Communist nut case Karen Bass …and she is a Communist… is very pissed that the National Guard has prevented her rioters from gutting the federal buildings in LA. https://t.co/BIdvaTVuvT — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 20, 2025

Hard to believe there are still elected officials in the USA that are this ignorant of the purpose and function of the National Guard. https://t.co/MMebExDIfB — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) June 20, 2025

Bass can stop with the concern trolling about the National Guard.

Ha Ha so now you’re concerned about our National Guard & Marines. Now that’s funny. The only thing Dems care about are illegals. https://t.co/gW38cu3iga — NanceB (@nbatchlett_b) June 20, 2025

The Dems' top priority is trying to keep illegals in the U.S. and they make that more clear every day.