Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into Bill Nye the Nazi Guy (Watch)

Well, that's it. Bill Nye is a Nazi. Hey, we didn't make up the rules, the Left did. And if Elon Musk is a Nazi for giving a Nazi salute so is Bill.
Them's the breaks.
Watch:
HOLY SHLIT— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 7, 2025
Did Bill Nye just do a Nazi salute?
i’m sure the media will be alll over this! pic.twitter.com/fiCRTDDOfI
Absolutely. We're sure the media will be quick to point fingers at the fascist Bill Nye.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA HA.
Sorry, if we don't laugh we may never stop crying.
Looks like a Nazi salute. Right, libs?— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 7, 2025
Bill Nyzi— Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) March 7, 2025
Well well well 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pdx4xPSKDg— Jared Marsh (@JaredMarsh_816) March 7, 2025
Definitely a Nazi salute. Very Goebbels like when he talks too. @BillNye— Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) March 7, 2025
Totally.
Completely.
We all know what the media will portray 👀 pic.twitter.com/EoJiKdKfY2— Crypto with Ankit (@Cryptowithankit) March 7, 2025
Yes, yes we do.
It's EVERYWHERE -- and amazing how long they've been doing it. pic.twitter.com/zzGOHmaHcp— Mark Jeffrey (@markjeffrey) March 7, 2025
IT'S ALL OVER! REEEEE!
The ‘Science Guy’ just exposed his true colors…— Troop (@troopmeta) March 7, 2025
Trump was right: the left’s a cesspool of hypocrites.
Hypocrites the lot of them.
Bill Nye The Nazi Guy— [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) March 7, 2025
That's catchy.
March 7, 2025
March 7, 2025
I'm shaking right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/0j9fLyaxDP— Nova Jenson (@Novajmorea) March 7, 2025
We feel totally shook.
