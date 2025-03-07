Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the...
Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into Bill Nye the Nazi Guy (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on March 07, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Well, that's it. Bill Nye is a Nazi. Hey, we didn't make up the rules, the Left did. And if Elon Musk is a Nazi for giving a Nazi salute so is Bill.

Them's the breaks. 

Watch:

Absolutely. We're sure the media will be quick to point fingers at the fascist Bill Nye. 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, if we don't laugh we may never stop crying.

Totally.

Completely.

Yes, yes we do.

IT'S ALL OVER! REEEEE!

Hypocrites the lot of them.

UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
That's catchy.

We feel totally shook.

==========================================================================

