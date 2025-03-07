Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into Bill Nye the Nazi Guy (Watch)

Well, that's it. Bill Nye is a Nazi. Hey, we didn't make up the rules, the Left did. And if Elon Musk is a Nazi for giving a Nazi salute so is Bill.

Them's the breaks.

Watch:

HOLY SHLIT



Did Bill Nye just do a Nazi salute?



i’m sure the media will be alll over this! pic.twitter.com/fiCRTDDOfI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 7, 2025

Absolutely. We're sure the media will be quick to point fingers at the fascist Bill Nye.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, if we don't laugh we may never stop crying.

Looks like a Nazi salute. Right, libs? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 7, 2025

Bill Nyzi — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) March 7, 2025

Well well well 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pdx4xPSKDg — Jared Marsh (@JaredMarsh_816) March 7, 2025

Definitely a Nazi salute. Very Goebbels like when he talks too. @BillNye — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) March 7, 2025

Totally.

Completely.

We all know what the media will portray 👀 pic.twitter.com/EoJiKdKfY2 — Crypto with Ankit (@Cryptowithankit) March 7, 2025

Yes, yes we do.

It's EVERYWHERE -- and amazing how long they've been doing it. pic.twitter.com/zzGOHmaHcp — Mark Jeffrey (@markjeffrey) March 7, 2025

IT'S ALL OVER! REEEEE!

The ‘Science Guy’ just exposed his true colors…



Trump was right: the left’s a cesspool of hypocrites. — Troop (@troopmeta) March 7, 2025

Hypocrites the lot of them.

Bill Nye The Nazi Guy — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) March 7, 2025

That's catchy.

I'm shaking right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/0j9fLyaxDP — Nova Jenson (@Novajmorea) March 7, 2025

We feel totally shook.

