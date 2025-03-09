Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One Perfectly BRUTAL Letter

Sounds like the media has been annoying Dan Bongino about his new gig as the Deputy Director of the FBI.

Color us SHOCKED. Just kidding. What would the media do if they weren't being annoying to patriots like Dan?

Advertisement

Luckily for them, to save time and effort (and to give us all something else to point at the media and laugh about), Dan was good enough to share one letter for them all on X.

Take a look:

Dear Media,

I will answer all of your copy and paste “inquiries” in one post and make it simple for you.

I have NOT yet entered on duty as the Deputy Director of the FBI. My start date is March 17th.

Until that date I have this thing called a “job.” A very successful job that I… — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 8, 2025

His post continues:

... love very much. And a job I am willingly walking away from. Many dedicated and hard-working people are also sacrificing financially because their jobs depend on my job. Out of respect for the many people impacted, and in an effort to unwind my role in said business and job, I took the appropriate time to do it correctly and properly. And, until said time, my job uses an ad-supported revenue model. For those in the media unfamiliar with this concept, here’s how it works: Companies pay for these things called advertisements or “spots.” The host of a show will typically read or record those spots. This isn’t a new business model, but I can forgive you for missing it over the last century of its existence. And I will conclude by stating that your repeated attacks on me serve only as a reflection on you. That you cannot fathom how a man with strong political opinions can put those aside to serve the country, is more of a testament to the state of “journalism” than an attack on my decision to serve again. Hope this helps. -Dan

Heh.

We will keep the Bongino army going March 17th and beyond. 🫡 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 8, 2025

You'd think by now the media would know better but ... nope.

The media will never learn — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 8, 2025

Nope.

Not even a little bit.

==========================================================================

Related:

It's REALLY That Simple: Here's Why Republicans Must Unite and Pass House CR Spending Bill

Black Republican BURSTS Racist White Lefty Woman's Woke BUBBLE About HIS Evil DEI Legislation and BAHAHA

'You Got PLAYED'! Trump Jr. WALLOPS Mediaite for Publishing 'Most OBVIOUSLY Fake Story' About Him YET

'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess with JD Vance's Kids (Watch)

Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into Bill Nye the Nazi Guy (Watch)

==========================================================================