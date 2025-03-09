Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One Perfectly BRUTAL Letter

LOOK on Her Face! Elise Slotkin FREEZES When Asked About Newsom's Comments on...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on March 09, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Sounds like the media has been annoying Dan Bongino about his new gig as the Deputy Director of the FBI.

Color us SHOCKED. Just kidding. What would the media do if they weren't being annoying to patriots like Dan?

Luckily for them, to save time and effort (and to give us all something else to point at the media and laugh about), Dan was good enough to share one letter for them all on X. 

Take a look:

His post continues:

... love very much. And a job I am willingly walking away from. Many dedicated and hard-working people are also sacrificing financially because their jobs depend on my job. 

Out of respect for the many people impacted, and in an effort to unwind my role in said business and job, I took the appropriate time to do it correctly and properly. 

And, until said time, my job uses an ad-supported revenue model. For those in the media unfamiliar with this concept, here’s how it works: Companies pay for these things called advertisements or “spots.” The host of a show will typically read or record those spots. This isn’t a new business model, but I can forgive you for missing it over the last century of its existence. 

And I will conclude by stating that your repeated attacks on me serve only as a reflection on you. That you cannot fathom how a man with strong political opinions can put those aside to serve the country, is more of a testament to the state of “journalism” than an attack on my decision to serve again. 

Hope this helps.

-Dan

LOOK on Her Face! Elise Slotkin FREEZES When Asked About Newsom's Comments on Men in Women's Sports -Vid
Sam J.
Heh.

You'd think by now the media would know better but ... nope.

Nope.

Not even a little bit.

Tags: DAN BONGINO FBI MEDIA

