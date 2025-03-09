LOOK on Her Face! Elise Slotkin FREEZES When Asked About Newsom's Comments on...
Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One...
VIP
It's REALLY That Simple: Here's Why Republicans Must Unite and Pass House CR...
'You Got PLAYED'! Trump Jr. WALLOPS Mediaite for Publishing 'Most OBVIOUSLY Fake Story'...
'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess...
Deadline Looms: Republicans Must Stay United to Pass a CR and Avoid Government...
Thunderstruck? Dem Governor Josh Shapiro Releases Creepy AC/DC Themed Pro-Abortion TikTok...
Cell Phoning It In: A Cussing Eric Swalwell Releases Tired ‘President Musk is...
‘Give Me a RIng’: AOC Says She’s a Phone Call Away if Voters...
Anti-Musk Madness: Arrests Made as Leftist Protest Groups Target Tesla Showroom in New...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Releases Bizarre Video Where He Threatens to ‘Expose’ Tennessee Republ...
VIP
Daily Beast Praises Rachel Maddow for Educating Numbskull Trump About Transgender Mice
Cringe Convo: Dem Tina Smith Sits with Influencer Chris Mowrey to Explain Calling...
USDA Cancels $600,000 Grant to Study Menstrual Cycles in Trans Men

Black Republican BURSTS Racist White Lefty Woman's Woke BUBBLE About HIS Evil DEI Legislation and BAHAHA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on March 09, 2025
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

You know who sees race in everything and anything? Racists.

We're not entirely sure what this white leftist woman was thinking, but she desperately needs to educate herself about what is and is not racist. For example, removing racist policies like DEI from public schools is not racist.

Advertisement

It's common sense.

But nobody ever accused the Left of having common sense.

All we hear when we read this is ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

She continued:

It's pretty common for only one party to support certain bills.

Oh, and about the racist people behind this bill ... there's just one problem with her claim.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oopsie.

There it is.

And yet, she just kept on digging.

Recommended

Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One Perfectly BRUTAL Letter
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ugh, leftist white women are some of the worst.

We are indeed.

==========================================================================

Related:

'You Got PLAYED'! Trump Jr. WALLOPS Mediaite for Publishing 'Most OBVIOUSLY Fake Story' About Him YET

'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess with JD Vance's Kids (Watch)

Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into Bill Nye the Nazi Guy (Watch)

Alexander Vindman's Dumber Brother Calls Trump's First 45 Days In Office the WORST Days In Our History

Democrat Fall-Out OFF THE CHARTS After Gavin Newsom Says Men Don't Belong in Women's Sports

==========================================================================

Tags: RACIST WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One Perfectly BRUTAL Letter
Sam J.
LOOK on Her Face! Elise Slotkin FREEZES When Asked About Newsom's Comments on Men in Women's Sports -Vid
Sam J.
'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess with JD Vance's Kids (Watch)
Sam J.
'You Got PLAYED'! Trump Jr. WALLOPS Mediaite for Publishing 'Most OBVIOUSLY Fake Story' About Him YET
Sam J.
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Releases Bizarre Video Where He Threatens to ‘Expose’ Tennessee Republican
Warren Squire
Thunderstruck? Dem Governor Josh Shapiro Releases Creepy AC/DC Themed Pro-Abortion TikTok Video
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One Perfectly BRUTAL Letter Sam J.
Advertisement