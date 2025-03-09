Black Republican BURSTS Racist White Lefty Woman's Woke BUBBLE About HIS Evil DEI Legislation and BAHAHA

You know who sees race in everything and anything? Racists.

We're not entirely sure what this white leftist woman was thinking, but she desperately needs to educate herself about what is and is not racist. For example, removing racist policies like DEI from public schools is not racist.

It's common sense.

But nobody ever accused the Left of having common sense.

This new bill is so overtly racist and prejudiced that he could only get 4 #Ohio senators to cosponsor ithttps://t.co/cHKSCRklTS pic.twitter.com/274LBl3sjF — Rachel Coyle (@RachelCoyleOhio) March 7, 2025

All we hear when we read this is ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

She continued:

SB 113 also has a racist, prejudiced companion bill in the House (HB 155)

🚫 https://t.co/cHKSCRklTS

🚫 https://t.co/FEIe5O5NON



Thankfully, most #Ohio legislators saw how disgusting these bills would make them look.

So let's publicly shame the few who signed on: pic.twitter.com/P11iGzHg5y — Rachel Coyle (@RachelCoyleOhio) March 8, 2025

It's pretty common for only one party to support certain bills.

Oh, and about the racist people behind this bill ... there's just one problem with her claim.

Well, @RachelCoyleOhio, I hate to burst your woke bubble, but I am the Black Republican who introduced it in the House. https://t.co/ovy7z0xrgI — Representative Josh Williams (@JoshWilliamsOH) March 7, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oopsie.

DEI simply shifts the blame away from society for minorities being unqualified and unprepared. Instead of masking the problem, how about fixing the root causes that leave us unprepared pic.twitter.com/PplZ0kcYLi — Representative Josh Williams (@JoshWilliamsOH) March 7, 2025

There it is.

And yet, she just kept on digging.

This is true https://t.co/FEIe5O5NON



And @JoshWilliamsOH's bill is so openly racist and prejudiced that he could only get 6 of 97 possible cosponsors pic.twitter.com/KD3FZAesM3 — Rachel Coyle (@RachelCoyleOhio) March 7, 2025

Ugh, leftist white women are some of the worst.

We The People are DONE with this CRAP Rachel! pic.twitter.com/eAVQOhEmqz — Stang1960 (@Stang1960) March 8, 2025

We are indeed.

