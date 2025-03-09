'You Got PLAYED'! Trump Jr. WALLOPS Mediaite for Publishing 'Most OBVIOUSLY Fake Story' About Him YET

We've been seeing a story floating around the last few days that Trump would not support JD Vance if he chose to run in 2028 because Donald Trump Jr. was allegedly considering a run himself. Now, anyone who has paid any attention knows it was Trump Jr. who advocated for Vance to be Trump's VP, knowing full well the odds of him running for president one day would be pretty high. But, we suppose the idea of infighting, drama, and nepotism in the Trump world was too much for Mediaite to ignore.

Advertisement

Our favorite part may well be Trump Jr. HIMSELF fact-checking Mediaite.

Take a look:

LOL A lot of fake stories have been written about me over the years, but this might be the most obviously fake one yet. Congrats to @dianafalzone & @Mediaite for embarrassing themselves. You guys got played and now all your friends in the press are mocking you behind your back.🤡 pic.twitter.com/nHaTqLo8Ap — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 7, 2025

Oh, they're not just mocking them behind their back.

They're mocking them to their faces ... just like we are.

Now THAT makes sense. pic.twitter.com/xI7GvOO6Kk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 7, 2025

Ahem.

Their goal is to drive a wedge between everyone possible…. What an insane story. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 7, 2025

The Left is so lost, so confused, they're desperate for any negative news about the Trump administration. Even if they have to make it up. Let's not pretend they've not spent years and years creating fake news about the Trumps for clicks and taps anyway.

Fake news gotta fake news. Trust their “sources” 🤡 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 7, 2025

Almost always 'anonymous' OR 'sources familiar with the situation.'

They love reporting fake news. It's how they survive. pic.twitter.com/ymOYYuZOOt — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) March 7, 2025

It's all they've got.

==========================================================================

Related:

'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess with JD Vance's Kids (Watch)

Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into Bill Nye the Nazi Guy (Watch)

Alexander Vindman's Dumber Brother Calls Trump's First 45 Days In Office the WORST Days In Our History

Democrat Fall-Out OFF THE CHARTS After Gavin Newsom Says Men Don't Belong in Women's Sports

MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went to Harvard and ROFL

==========================================================================