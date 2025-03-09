'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess...
Deadline Looms: Can Republicans Stay United to Pass a CR and Avoid a...
Thunderstruck? Dem Governor Josh Shapiro Releases Creepy AC/DC Themed Pro-Abortion TikTok...
Cell Phoning It In: A Cussing Eric Swalwell Releases Tired ‘President Musk is...
‘Give Me a RIng’: AOC Says She’s a Phone Call Away if Voters...
Anti-Musk Madness: Arrests Made as Leftist Protest Groups Target Tesla Showroom in New...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Releases Bizarre Video Where He Threatens to ‘Expose’ Tennessee Republ...
VIP
Daily Beast Praises Rachel Maddow for Educating Numbskull Trump About Transgender Mice
Cringe Convo: Dem Tina Smith Sits with Influencer Chris Mowrey to Explain Calling...
USDA Cancels $600,000 Grant to Study Menstrual Cycles in Trans Men
VIP
'International Women's Day' Is Farcical Feminism at Its Worst
Dems Release Another Cringe Dance Video
Now That He's Lost, Tim Walz Can Finally Offer Suggestions to Fix the...
Michael Steele Says Elon Musk Should 'Go Back to His Day Job' After...

'You Got PLAYED'! Trump Jr. WALLOPS Mediaite for Publishing 'Most OBVIOUSLY Fake Story' About Him YET

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

We've been seeing a story floating around the last few days that Trump would not support JD Vance if he chose to run in 2028 because Donald Trump Jr. was allegedly considering a run himself. Now, anyone who has paid any attention knows it was Trump Jr. who advocated for Vance to be Trump's VP, knowing full well the odds of him running for president one day would be pretty high. But, we suppose the idea of infighting, drama, and nepotism in the Trump world was too much for Mediaite to ignore.

Advertisement

Our favorite part may well be Trump Jr. HIMSELF fact-checking Mediaite.

Take a look:

Oh, they're not just mocking them behind their back.

They're mocking them to their faces ... just like we are.

Ahem.

The Left is so lost, so confused, they're desperate for any negative news about the Trump administration. Even if they have to make it up. Let's not pretend they've not spent years and years creating fake news about the Trumps for clicks and taps anyway.

Almost always 'anonymous' OR 'sources familiar with the situation.'

Recommended

'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess with JD Vance's Kids (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's all they've got.

==========================================================================

Related:

'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess with JD Vance's Kids (Watch)

Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into Bill Nye the Nazi Guy (Watch)

Alexander Vindman's Dumber Brother Calls Trump's First 45 Days In Office the WORST Days In Our History

Democrat Fall-Out OFF THE CHARTS After Gavin Newsom Says Men Don't Belong in Women's Sports

MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went to Harvard and ROFL

==========================================================================

Tags: MEDIAITE DONALD TRUMP JR. JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess with JD Vance's Kids (Watch)
Sam J.
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Releases Bizarre Video Where He Threatens to ‘Expose’ Tennessee Republican
Warren Squire
Thunderstruck? Dem Governor Josh Shapiro Releases Creepy AC/DC Themed Pro-Abortion TikTok Video
Warren Squire
Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports
Amy Curtis
Cell Phoning It In: A Cussing Eric Swalwell Releases Tired ‘President Musk is a Weirdo’ Video
Warren Squire
Deadline Looms: Can Republicans Stay United to Pass a CR and Avoid a Government Shutdown
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess with JD Vance's Kids (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement