Because OF COURSE! Randi Weingarten Admits the REAL Reason She Doesn't Want Dept. of Ed Abolished (Watch)

Randi Weingarten honestly deserves our thanks because if not for her, the Department of Education would be safe and sound, sucking up our tax dollars and using them to indoctrinate kids about gender, sex, and God only knows what. Before 2020, we all had our suspicions that some things may not be on the up and up in our public schools, but once Democrats started shutting down classrooms because of a virus with a 99% survival rate, we all got a good look at what was going on and what we found was a corrupt mess.

Check that ... an EXPENSIVELY corrupt mess.

We saw the teachers' unions for who and what they are, and that was the beginning of the end.

So ... thanks, Randi.

In case you missed it, Randi admitted the real reason she's upset about the Department of Education being abolished.

Watch:

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten REVEALS why she doesn't want to abolish the Department of Education and send the money back to the states 🚨



She's AFRAID states will decide to give the money to PARENTS for school choice.



"We know what Texas would do: THEY'LL USE IT FOR VOUCHERS!" pic.twitter.com/lV4HaYCxEl — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 10, 2025

OH NO! THE MONEY WILL GO TO THE STUDENTS, NOT THE TEACHERS' UNIONS!

Randi and her half-a-million-a-year salary would be no more; we all know she can't have that.

She doesn't want the money going back to families.



She wants it all for herself. pic.twitter.com/M0QuZixZPG — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 10, 2025

Buh-buh-buh-bingo.

Hey, at least she's finally being honest.

Providing families with choice will motivate all schools to succeed - including the public ones. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) March 10, 2025

She's just as ugly on the inside as she is on the outside. — AnHonestConMan (@AnhonestR) March 10, 2025

It's true.

And who are WE to argue with the truth?

They’ll use it to educate children! The horror! 😱 — Stacy (@StacyLynn624) March 10, 2025

Sheesh! Won't someone please think of the poor teachers' union president?

Heh.

