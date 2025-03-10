Mollie Hemingway Spills ALL the Tea on Democrat Senator Who Ditched His Wife...
Because OF COURSE! Randi Weingarten Admits the REAL Reason She Doesn't Want Dept. of Ed Abolished (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on March 10, 2025
Twitchy

Randi Weingarten honestly deserves our thanks because if not for her, the Department of Education would be safe and sound, sucking up our tax dollars and using them to indoctrinate kids about gender, sex, and God only knows what. Before 2020, we all had our suspicions that some things may not be on the up and up in our public schools, but once Democrats started shutting down classrooms because of a virus with a 99% survival rate, we all got a good look at what was going on and what we found was a corrupt mess.

Check that ... an EXPENSIVELY corrupt mess.

We saw the teachers' unions for who and what they are, and that was the beginning of the end.

So ... thanks, Randi.

In case you missed it, Randi admitted the real reason she's upset about the Department of Education being abolished.

Watch:

OH NO! THE MONEY WILL GO TO THE STUDENTS, NOT THE TEACHERS' UNIONS!

Randi and her half-a-million-a-year salary would be no more; we all know she can't have that.

Buh-buh-buh-bingo.

Hey, at least she's finally being honest.

It's true.

And who are WE to argue with the truth?

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sheesh! Won't someone please think of the poor teachers' union president?

Heh.

==========================================================================

