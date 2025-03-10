So Much for Those PARDONS: Here's Even More Proof that Biden Wasn't Really...
YAAAS! Marco Rubio Drops MASSIVE Update on USAID Funding and Cue the Unhinged Shrieking from the Left

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on March 10, 2025
Gif

Promises made, promises kept.

That's what we're seeing with President Trump 2.0. And not only are we seeing it happen, but we're seeing it happen at a crazy-fast pace. In six weeks, DOGE produced a savings of tens of billions of dollars.

And they're just getting started.

This from Marco Rubio is amazing news for Americans:

Post continues:

... consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department.

Thank you to DOGE and our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform.

And boomity.

Of course, since it's good for Americans, the Left will lose their damn minds over it.

Apparently, only America can fund these sorts of efforts.

Funny how that works.

Oh, look, it's Never Trumper Fred complaining about something. That's so unlike him. Ahem.

Yeah, those trans-Siberians trying to find the right shade of lipstick to empower themselves and their new identities will have to buy their own lipstick. The horror.

Full disclosure: we knew before we even started going through the replies to his post that there would be whiney whiners whining about saving Americans money. These sad, simple, summer children are so damn predictable.

They so badly want this administration to fail because, deep down, they're only happy when America is failing. That has become the mantra of the progressive, mentally ill Left, who has been showing us who they really are for years now.

We believe them.

==========================================================================

==========================================================================

