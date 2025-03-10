YAAAS! Marco Rubio Drops MASSIVE Update on USAID Funding and Cue the Unhinged Shrieking from the Left

Promises made, promises kept.

That's what we're seeing with President Trump 2.0. And not only are we seeing it happen, but we're seeing it happen at a crazy-fast pace. In six weeks, DOGE produced a savings of tens of billions of dollars.

Advertisement

And they're just getting started.

This from Marco Rubio is amazing news for Americans:

After a 6 week review we are officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID.



The 5200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States.



In… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2025

Post continues:

... consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department. Thank you to DOGE and our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform.

And boomity.

Of course, since it's good for Americans, the Left will lose their damn minds over it.

How can MAGAS look at themselves in the mirror?



Trump's decision to freeze foreign aid has halted hundreds of life-saving programmes around the world, from malaria prevention, emergency aid kitchens to HIV treatment.



A gift for authoritarian regimes & a scourge for victims… pic.twitter.com/vDhzFNDsis — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐀 | 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) March 10, 2025

Apparently, only America can fund these sorts of efforts.

Funny how that works.

You are disgusting. 6 weeks. Millions will suffer because you’re a coward. China will step in because you want Trump to give you power. What a small pathetic man. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 10, 2025

Oh, look, it's Never Trumper Fred complaining about something. That's so unlike him. Ahem.

People around the globe who depend on USAID will suffer and DIE.

The US farmers who produce the food distributed by USAID will go bankrupt, as once again Trump’s idiocy decimates our AG sector.



The economy will take a devastating hit as a result of this unnecessary and inhumane… pic.twitter.com/1WghEcLiPT — ThisWillHold (@ThisWillHold) March 10, 2025

Yeah, those trans-Siberians trying to find the right shade of lipstick to empower themselves and their new identities will have to buy their own lipstick. The horror.

Appalling.



You should be ashamed of yourself. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 10, 2025

Full disclosure: we knew before we even started going through the replies to his post that there would be whiney whiners whining about saving Americans money. These sad, simple, summer children are so damn predictable.

You're still bending the knee to Elon after he embarrassed you at the cabinet? Embarrassing — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) March 10, 2025

They so badly want this administration to fail because, deep down, they're only happy when America is failing. That has become the mantra of the progressive, mentally ill Left, who has been showing us who they really are for years now.

Advertisement

We believe them.

==========================================================================

Related:

So Much for Those PARDONS: Here's Even More Proof that Biden Wasn't Really In Charge of Jack OR Squat

Mollie Hemingway Spills ALL the Tea on Democrat Senator Who Ditched His Wife for Leftist Propaganda Queen

Because OF COURSE! Randi Weingarten Admits the REAL Reason She Doesn't Want Dept. of Ed Abolished (Watch)

Womp-WOMP, Haters! JD Vance LOVES Vance Memes SO MUCH He Started His Own MUST-LOOK-AND-LAUGH Thread

LOOK on Her Face! Elise Slotkin FREEZES When Asked About Newsom's Comments on Men in Women's Sports -Vid

Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One Perfectly BRUTAL Letter

==========================================================================