So Much for Those PARDONS: Here's Even More Proof that Biden Wasn't Really In Charge of Jack OR Squat

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on March 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It seems like only yesterday when Joe Biden was pretending to be our president while some shadow government was actually running everything. Yeah, five years ago, we'd have been accused of wearing our tinfoil too tightly, but knowing what we know now, it's an accurate statement.

Especially when we see evidence like this about Biden and his magical 'autopen'.

You know what they say: the pen is mightier than the sword.

Yikes.

From justthenews.com:

The Oversight Project, an investigative arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation, alleged an excessive use of autopen signature by former President Biden when he was in the White House.

"We gathered every document we could find with Biden's signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year," the organization wrote on X alongside examples of Biden's autopen signature. 

The Oversight Project is questioning "who controlled the autopen" because "they controlled the presidency."

We have some ideas of who controlled that pen and his name rhymes with Yo-Mama.

Granted, that horrible Susan Rice woman was likely a part of this as well, not to mention Valerie Jarrett and Jill Biden, BUT we have no proof, so we can't say for sure.

Educated guesses, though, for sure.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
In a just world, this would be true. Sadly, we are not entirely convinced we're in a just world just yet.

We joked that no one was really in charge ... turns out the joke was on America all along.

Democrats should never be allowed to enter the White House again, this was such a massive betrayal of the American people.

==========================================================================

