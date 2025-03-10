Adam Schiff Opens Up Can of WHOOP-A*S on HIMSELF Posting What HE Thinks Trump Accomplished Last Week

Adam Schiff is a glutton for punishment.

That is all we can assume at this point since he keeps poking the hornet's nest. Or maybe he wants his brain-damaged supporters to think he's big and brave for picking at Trump but he has to know it only gives those of us who think he sucks fodder.

Especially Twitchy fodder.

For example, this pathetic post:

Five things Donald Trump accomplished this week:



1. Promised more tax cuts for billionaires

2. Further abandoned our ally Ukraine

3. Flip-flopped on tariffs and tanked the stock market

4. Completely ignored skyrocketing prices

5. Went golfing



Hope this helps, @elonmusk. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 8, 2025

Let's see, what did Schiff accomplish last week?

Wet himself knowing Kash Patel is official now. Wet himself again. Cried and then wet himself. Again. Did we say he wet himself? Because he did. Tried trolling Trump in between sessions of wetting himself.

He's just so bad at this:

See, we're all helpers around here.

True

True

True

True

True

