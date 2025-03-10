Nice Free Speech Site You Got There: Elon Musk Confirms That X Is...
Adam Schiff Opens Up Can of WHOOP-A*S on HIMSELF Posting What HE Thinks Trump Accomplished Last Week

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on March 10, 2025
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Adam Schiff is a glutton for punishment.

That is all we can assume at this point since he keeps poking the hornet's nest. Or maybe he wants his brain-damaged supporters to think he's big and brave for picking at Trump but he has to know it only gives those of us who think he sucks fodder.

Especially Twitchy fodder.

For example, this pathetic post:

Let's see, what did Schiff accomplish last week?

  1. Wet himself knowing Kash Patel is official now.
  2. Wet himself again.
  3. Cried and then wet himself. Again.
  4. Did we say he wet himself? Because he did.
  5. Tried trolling Trump in between sessions of wetting himself.

He's just so bad at this:

See, we're all helpers around here.

True

True

True

True

True

Note: Typically, we would share several posts on X and respond to this post but currently, with the cyberattacks on X, we are unable to embed them. We hope this changes soon, and we can add more mockery of Schiff. Thanks! sj

Advertisement

