SURE, CanaDUH! Canadian's MOVING Account of Apologetic U.S. Airmen on Plane Sets Off ALL the BS Detectors

Canadians want Americans to be sorry.

That's all we can figure out from reading this Canadian's ridiculous post about his experience sitting next to a U.S. Airman (with an army bag?) who was 'sorry' about his Commander-in-Chief.

Advertisement

No really.

Don't worry. We made the exact same face you're making right now.

Take a look:

Americans are sorry.



Flying back to Canada from Europe, I find myself seated next to a gentleman with an army bag. I always greet soldiers. So, I introduce myself, ask where he’s from, what he does.



He’s with the U.S. Air Force. He doesn’t share much—perhaps mindful of what… — Dimitris Soudas 🇨🇦🇬🇷☦️ 13-12-1943 (@DimitrisSoudas) March 9, 2025

Post continues:

... could be misconstrued.



I thank him for his service. He asks my name and where I’m from. “Canada,” I say, proudly.



He looks down for a moment, then says softly, “I’m sorry.”



“Thank you for that,” I reply. “We’ll handle it just fine.”



This wasn’t just any American. Yet, here he was, expressing regret—an unspoken apology for what his Commander-in-Chief is doing.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

So either this is complete BS, OR the Airman was apologizing because the guy lived in CanaDUH.

Look Dimitris…



If you were stupid enough to believe that a US Air Force soldier was apologizing for Trump instead of actually taking a giant dump on your country of Canada, you must be an extra special type of dumb.



Anyone reading this story thinks you are dumb as rocks — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 10, 2025

See?

No, you buffoon… he’s sorry you’re Canadian. A cruel injustice you’ve had to endure. 🤣 — Cat Master (@CatMaster81) March 10, 2025

Heh.

Dude passed out at 31 flavors last night. I guess it’s pretty serious. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 10, 2025

Right? His brother's sister's best friend says so.

==========================================================================

Related:

YAAAS! Marco Rubio Drops MASSIVE Update on USAID Funding and Cue the Unhinged Shrieking from the Left

So Much for Those PARDONS: Here's Even More Proof that Biden Wasn't Really In Charge of Jack OR Squat

Mollie Hemingway Spills ALL the Tea on Democrat Senator Who Ditched His Wife for Leftist Propaganda Queen

Because OF COURSE! Randi Weingarten Admits the REAL Reason She Doesn't Want Dept. of Ed Abolished (Watch)

Womp-WOMP, Haters! JD Vance LOVES Vance Memes SO MUCH He Started His Own MUST-LOOK-AND-LAUGH Thread

==========================================================================