SURE, CanaDUH! Canadian's MOVING Account of Apologetic U.S. Airmen on Plane Sets Off ALL the BS Detectors

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on March 10, 2025
Twitchy

Canadians want Americans to be sorry.

That's all we can figure out from reading this Canadian's ridiculous post about his experience sitting next to a U.S. Airman (with an army bag?) who was 'sorry' about his Commander-in-Chief.

No really.

Don't worry. We made the exact same face you're making right now.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... could be misconstrued. 

I thank him for his service. He asks my name and where I’m from. “Canada,” I say, proudly. 

He looks down for a moment, then says softly, “I’m sorry.” 

“Thank you for that,” I reply. “We’ll handle it just fine.” 

This wasn’t just any American. Yet, here he was, expressing regret—an unspoken apology for what his Commander-in-Chief is doing.

Ha. 

HA ha. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA 

So either this is complete BS, OR the Airman was apologizing because the guy lived in CanaDUH.

See?

Heh.

Right? His brother's sister's best friend says so.

==========================================================================

==========================================================================

