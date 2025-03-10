BRILLIANT! Trump Admin Repurposing One of Biden's Tools to Help Illegals Self-Deport Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

You guys remember Joe Biden's CBP One app yes? This app magically allowed illegals to schedule appointments with personnel or some other happy-horse crap. In reality, all the app did was allow more and more illegals to enter our country while making the chaos at the border seem better.

Welp, it sounds like the Trump administration is putting this app to good use.

Take a look:

SCOOP: The Trump admin has repurposed the controversial Biden era CBP One cell phone app into a self deportation app called CBP Home that launches today. DHS tells me any migrants who had the prior CBP One app will have it auto update to this new app, & DHS can use data from… pic.twitter.com/B4qyguGBNM

Post continues:

... prior CBP One registrations to track migrants for removal.

The new app allows illegal aliens and migrants in the US to register with CBP to self-deport. They fill out biographical information, including their countries of citizenship, which country they plan to return to, their alien registration numbers, contact information, and it allows them to upload photos of themselves to confirm their identity.

All of it is then submitted to CBP, and they leave the country. You may be asking yourself – why would an illegal alien want to self deport?

In a statement to FOX News – DHS Secretary Kristi Noem answers that question.

“The CBP Home app gives aliens to option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return,” Noem said. “The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than one million aliens to enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home app, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system.”

DHS says it is significantly cheaper for the US if illegal aliens decide to self deport, and limited ICE resources can instead be used to target criminal aliens.

According to CBP data, roughly 40-50 thousand migrants were entering the US every month via the CBP One app during the Biden administration, totaling nearly one million by the end of his presidency.

Trump terminated the program on day one of his presidency, leading to scenes of migrants crying at the border when they realized their appointments had been cancelled.

The Trump admin has essentially hijacked the Biden admin program, a key pillar of his immigration policy, and has repurposed it for opposite effect.