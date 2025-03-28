Check Out This Chart That Shows WHY Cuts to HHS and Bloated Bureaucracy Are Desperately Needed

ROLL TAPE! Enjoy This Supercut That Proves Joy Behar WRONG About Presidents Attacking...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on March 28, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Yesterday, we told you how Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced planned cuts to Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Left melted down right on cue.

Patty Murray lied about it almost immediately and said laying off bureaucrats would negatively impact Americans' health.

In case you need a visual of what the problem with health care -- including skyrocketing costs -- really is, take a look at this chart:

That's insane.

Those administrators are not improving health outcomes.

You'll be not shocked to learn it's the same.

And what's the common denominator here?

Government involvement.

The bloat must go away.

No lies detected.

'Oversight' and 'safety' or some other nonsense.

Wow indeed.

Don't you feel good about putting some manager's kid through college?

Nah, neither do we.

It is a racket.

Imagine what the funds we pay to useless administrators could do if we improved doctor and nurse pay?

It's also in any institution touched by government.

Tags: HEALTHCARE HHS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

