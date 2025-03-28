Check Out This Chart That Shows WHY Cuts to HHS and Bloated Bureaucracy Are Desperately Needed

Yesterday, we told you how Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced planned cuts to Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Left melted down right on cue.

Patty Murray lied about it almost immediately and said laying off bureaucrats would negatively impact Americans' health.

Advertisement

In case you need a visual of what the problem with health care -- including skyrocketing costs -- really is, take a look at this chart:

.@SecKennedy’s cuts at HHS send a clear message:



Less power to administrators.



More power to scientists and doctors. pic.twitter.com/yDHPQLVB4Q — Calley Means (@calleymeans) March 27, 2025

That's insane.

Those administrators are not improving health outcomes.

Would love to see this chart for colleges too — Zach DeWitt (@ZacharyDeWitt) March 28, 2025

You'll be not shocked to learn it's the same.

More admins than professors. pic.twitter.com/NS5FyfKRbA — Calley Means (@calleymeans) March 28, 2025

And what's the common denominator here?

Government involvement.

That chart mirrors what happened to universities over that period, where there was a vast growth in administrative jobs (many of which were phony jobs) and a slowing of hiring of professors with an increased use in part-time lecturers.



They became top-heavy and full of garbage. — Michael P. Gerace (@TheSocialWar1) March 28, 2025

The bloat must go away.

I love the way he called the admin departments little “ fiefdoms “



Territorial power tripping government employees. Most of us have encountered a few. The image of their little world they rule was brilliant. — Korma Queen (@QueenKorma) March 27, 2025

No lies detected.

What reason (or excuse) do these institutions have for all the administrators and bloat? It’s the same for public school system but our overall health is getting worse and our test scores are down, so what reason do they have for this? Why no reason from dem side EVER about this? — JP Silvashy (@jpsilvashy) March 28, 2025

'Oversight' and 'safety' or some other nonsense.

Wow indeed.

This is why I pay $3,000 a month with a $13,000 deductible for my family. https://t.co/4fwO4VTsMJ — Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) March 28, 2025

Don't you feel good about putting some manager's kid through college?

Nah, neither do we.

The pattern and results are the same. The non-doers explode in numbers and micromanage the slowly growing doers thus rising costs and making the outcome worse. It's a racket. https://t.co/pVSfHUTSGe pic.twitter.com/zqe9EDpK61 — Mike 🇺🇲 (@VegasMike27) March 28, 2025

It is a racket.

The health care provider shortage is not limited to Mew Mexico. https://t.co/iXdfJhFyr7 — Paul Gessing (@pgessing) March 28, 2025

Imagine what the funds we pay to useless administrators could do if we improved doctor and nurse pay?

We have a massive over-administration issue in this country in all areas of government. https://t.co/LzqT2KQf2W — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) March 28, 2025

It's also in any institution touched by government.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.



Help [Insert Site] continue to tell the truth about the efforts of unelected career government officials working against the American people. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.