Self-Awarness Level: ZERO! Chris Murphy Asks MSNBC Why Trump Admin Officials Are Above...
Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS...
Can Mass Deportations Save America?
VIP
Anti-Trumper Reminiscing About How GREAT It Was When Obama Trashed Romney Doesn't Sit...
The Media's Telling on Themselves With All the Sudden Hyperventilating About WH Accountabi...
Joy Behar Has Selective Memory Loss, Claims Trump Is the Only POTUS to...
Congressman Brandon Gill Destroys Uber-Liberal NPR CEO During Hearing
Tim Walz Tries Hiding Pic From Anti-American Rally He Spoke at Shared by...
WOW: Jasmine Crockett Goes Full TRASH When Prompted to Apologize for Mocking Abbott's...
YIKES: Babysitter Doing Nighttime Monster Check Finds Something SCARY Under Child's Bed
How Dumb Is MSNBC? THIS Dumb! Watch MSNBC's Alicia Menendez Fail Reading Comprehension...
And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Needs Just TWO Words to OWN the Pete Hegseth-Hating...
VIP
The Dem Strategy of Embracing the Same Unpopular Positions but Swearing a Lot...
So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier -...

RFK Jr. Announces Planned Cuts to HHS Bureaucracy and CUE THE LEFTIST MELTDOWNS

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on March 27, 2025
Twitchy

This may be shocking news, but it's starting to seem like the left in America wasn't paying attention to the 2024 presidential campaign at all. 

Donald Trump made a lot of promises during the summer and fall of last year, and now, as he and his team are implementing those pledges, Democrats are acting like each one is a new apocalypse. 

Advertisement

He promised to end DEI in the military, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is doing just that. He promised to expel illegal immigrant criminals, and Tom Homan and Kristi Noem are following through at a rapid pace. He promised to improve the economy, and gas prices are plummeting while egg prices are now under $3 per dozen (it's a lot of fun watching the left implode about that one). 

Perhaps most importantly, he promised that he and DOGE were going to cut waste, fraud, and corruption out of the federal government, and the left has responded by resorting to domestic terrorism against Tesla, Elon Musk, and innocent car owners

It should have come as no surprise, then, that this morning, Trump's HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Twitter that he is beginning to implement his plan to streamline the Department of Health and Human Services which, naturally, is going to include laying off some of the dead weight among the agency's 80,000 employees. Watch: 

NINE HR DEPARTMENTS? Good Lord. 

We also love that he is renaming the administration 'AHA.' We hope it comes with a cool new, sketch-drawn, black and white music video. (Sorry, we couldn't resist.)

Recommended

Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

As for the cuts, The Wall Street Journal stole RFK Jr.'s thunder a little bit on that this morning with an exclusive report before the announcement

Kennedy is set to announce Thursday the planned changes, which include axing 10,000 full-time employees spread across departments ... The worker cuts are in addition to roughly 10,000 employees who opted to leave the department since President Trump took office, through voluntary separation offers, according to the documents.

The voluntary departures and the plan, if fully implemented, would result in the department shedding about one-quarter of its workforce, shrinking to 62,000 federal health workers. It will also lose five of its 10 regional offices.

And Americans everywhere rejoiced since this is exactly what we voted for. 

Well, the majority of Americans rejoiced, anyway. 

Predictably, like they have done with every other action that the Trump administration has taken, the left threw another gigantic hissy fit and predicted DOOOOOOOOM!

One of the leading members of the Chicken Little squad was COVID fear pornographer Eric Feigl-Ding, who apparently could not see the irony in panicking about administrative cuts to the same medical establishment (including himself) that got EVERYTHING wrong about the pandemic.

Advertisement

Paging the Academy Awards. We've got a new nominee for Best Drama Queen.

Never mind the fact that RFK Jr. is only talking about cuts to the bureaucracies within HHS (remember those nine HR departments?), not any clinical or research staff. Feigl-Ding simply saw another opportunity to push the panic button, and crazy people who still listen to him dutifully followed suit. 

Ooh, we love that BlueAnon theory that Trump is never going to leave office. It's always fun when they trot that one out.

That's a fun tin-foil hat theory, as well. LOL.  

Umm ... no one in any HR department (let alone nine of them) helped to 'protect American lives,' but go off. 

Advertisement

Yikes. Serious yikes. These people are truly unhinged. 

Fortunately, far more Americans were excited about the news that HHS would be trimming all the waste and letting doctors and scientists work together more efficiently.

If anyone knows how badly the medical establishment has been corrupted by exploding bureaucracy and woke ideologies, it's Calley Means

It's a huge win. Possibly even 'YUGE.'

Advertisement

That is a disastrous statistic, and it reveals not everything, but many of the things that are wrong with the medical establishment in America. 

LOL. Someone else got the 'AHA' joke. 

Yes. We ALL voted for this. 

And no one anywhere ever voted for the charlatan fearmonger Eric Feigl-Ding, who has never been right about, well ... anything.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

Help us continue to report on its accomplishments and expose Big Government. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: HHS LAYOFFS LEFTISTS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch)
Sam J.
So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board
Sam J.
Self-Awarness Level: ZERO! Chris Murphy Asks MSNBC Why Trump Admin Officials Are Above the Law (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
YIKES: Babysitter Doing Nighttime Monster Check Finds Something SCARY Under Child's Bed
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Tries Hiding Pic From Anti-American Rally He Spoke at Shared by His Official Account (We Got It)
Sam J.
How Dumb Is MSNBC? THIS Dumb! Watch MSNBC's Alicia Menendez Fail Reading Comprehension In Real Time (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement