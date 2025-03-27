RFK Jr. Announces Planned Cuts to HHS Bureaucracy and CUE THE LEFTIST MELTDOWNS

This may be shocking news, but it's starting to seem like the left in America wasn't paying attention to the 2024 presidential campaign at all.

Donald Trump made a lot of promises during the summer and fall of last year, and now, as he and his team are implementing those pledges, Democrats are acting like each one is a new apocalypse.

He promised to end DEI in the military, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is doing just that. He promised to expel illegal immigrant criminals, and Tom Homan and Kristi Noem are following through at a rapid pace. He promised to improve the economy, and gas prices are plummeting while egg prices are now under $3 per dozen (it's a lot of fun watching the left implode about that one).

Perhaps most importantly, he promised that he and DOGE were going to cut waste, fraud, and corruption out of the federal government, and the left has responded by resorting to domestic terrorism against Tesla, Elon Musk, and innocent car owners.

It should have come as no surprise, then, that this morning, Trump's HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Twitter that he is beginning to implement his plan to streamline the Department of Health and Human Services which, naturally, is going to include laying off some of the dead weight among the agency's 80,000 employees. Watch:

We are streamlining HHS to make our agency more efficient and more effective. We will eliminate an entire alphabet soup of departments, while preserving their core functions by merging them into a new organization called the Administration for a Healthy America or AHA. This… pic.twitter.com/BlQWUpK3u7 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) March 27, 2025

NINE HR DEPARTMENTS? Good Lord.

We also love that he is renaming the administration 'AHA.' We hope it comes with a cool new, sketch-drawn, black and white music video. (Sorry, we couldn't resist.)

As for the cuts, The Wall Street Journal stole RFK Jr.'s thunder a little bit on that this morning with an exclusive report before the announcement:

Kennedy is set to announce Thursday the planned changes, which include axing 10,000 full-time employees spread across departments ... The worker cuts are in addition to roughly 10,000 employees who opted to leave the department since President Trump took office, through voluntary separation offers, according to the documents. The voluntary departures and the plan, if fully implemented, would result in the department shedding about one-quarter of its workforce, shrinking to 62,000 federal health workers. It will also lose five of its 10 regional offices.

And Americans everywhere rejoiced since this is exactly what we voted for.

Well, the majority of Americans rejoiced, anyway.

Predictably, like they have done with every other action that the Trump administration has taken, the left threw another gigantic hissy fit and predicted DOOOOOOOOM!

One of the leading members of the Chicken Little squad was COVID fear pornographer Eric Feigl-Ding, who apparently could not see the irony in panicking about administrative cuts to the same medical establishment (including himself) that got EVERYTHING wrong about the pandemic.

Welp—kiss public health & medical research infrastructure in America goodbye for the next 4 years. RFK Jr plans to cut 10,000 jobs from Trump HHS. pic.twitter.com/aotSCiOJyS — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 27, 2025

Paging the Academy Awards. We've got a new nominee for Best Drama Queen.

Never mind the fact that RFK Jr. is only talking about cuts to the bureaucracies within HHS (remember those nine HR departments?), not any clinical or research staff. Feigl-Ding simply saw another opportunity to push the panic button, and crazy people who still listen to him dutifully followed suit.

By the time they are done destroying the U.S. scientific enterprise, research infrastructure, and culture, it won’t be easy or quick to revive, much less rebuild. — Don Sutherland (@DonSuth89069583) March 27, 2025

Kiss them goodbye for good.

This will only be worse in 4 years. — Stan Willenbring (@StanWillenbring) March 27, 2025

4 years comes from what? He’s not leaving. — Searching for a Better World (@lellingw) March 27, 2025

Ooh, we love that BlueAnon theory that Trump is never going to leave office. It's always fun when they trot that one out.

Dangerous buffoon tells Hegseth & Waltz, “I’ll do something really incredibly stupid to try & take the media spotlight off of you guys”. https://t.co/VwC84WEOsb — 90 For 90 (@90For90) March 27, 2025

That's a fun tin-foil hat theory, as well. LOL.

Nothing says MakE amEriCa HEalThY aGaiN like cutting jobs which help protect American lives.



You're a disgrace. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 27, 2025

Umm ... no one in any HR department (let alone nine of them) helped to 'protect American lives,' but go off.

RFK Jr wants to kill as many Americans as he can. — JoanofArgh 📚🇺🇦 (@JoanofArgh) March 27, 2025

Every American is on a death list. Don't worry though, it's just to make sure they can achieve the social security cuts they want... https://t.co/4S3DQ4Rq1M — Czarcastic1 (@czarcastic1) March 27, 2025

Yikes. Serious yikes. These people are truly unhinged.

Fortunately, far more Americans were excited about the news that HHS would be trimming all the waste and letting doctors and scientists work together more efficiently.

This is an amazing video and worth watching.



The democrats are arguing that the only thing standing in the way of better health is MORE spending.



The insane spending and staffing in healthcare is actually the cause of our bad health outcomes. @elonmusk @DOGE https://t.co/MHI8Nx0O1H — Calley Means (@calleymeans) March 27, 2025

If anyone knows how badly the medical establishment has been corrupted by exploding bureaucracy and woke ideologies, it's Calley Means.

Cool. Good use of DOGE to advance MAHA agenda.🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/M74G4hVhaU — Red1575 (@Red157501) March 27, 2025

Shrinking big government while Making America Healthy Again? I call that a WIN! https://t.co/QpYzRAV8Ay — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) March 27, 2025

It's a huge win. Possibly even 'YUGE.'

Between FY2019 & 2024, HHS headcount grew by ~20% -- all while our mortality, obesity, and chronic disease rates either worsened or stagnated. Americans' trust in our healthcare system is at historic lows.



The Trump admin is retooling HHS to finally Make America Healthy Again. https://t.co/482cxFghdr — Kush Desai (@KushDesai47) March 27, 2025

That is a disastrous statistic, and it reveals not everything, but many of the things that are wrong with the medical establishment in America.

LOL. Someone else got the 'AHA' joke.

The healthcare industry has been a danger to society over the past 5 years alone. I'd say restructure is necessary and what the people voted for. Twice. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/AAQWKpfG7I — BlockchainStallion (@KylaJOliver1) March 27, 2025

I voted for this! Thank you RFK Jr!!! MAHA! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) March 27, 2025

Yes. We ALL voted for this.

And no one anywhere ever voted for the charlatan fearmonger Eric Feigl-Ding, who has never been right about, well ... anything.

