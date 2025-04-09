President Trump Wants to Make Showers Great Again and Take Care of His Beautiful Hair

President Donald Trump is hilarious. He doesn't care who he offends; as we reported earlier, he referred to Rep. Adam Schiff as "Watermelon Head" and expressed his amazement that his pencil neck could hold it upright.

On Wednesday, Trump took a huge step to make showers great again by signing an executive order reversing President Joe Biden's executive order regulating water, such as installing restrictors on shower heads to lower the pressure. Trump said he likes to take long showers to take care of his beautiful hair.

You still have the right to buy a low-flow shower head or toilet if that's what you want, but the government's not going to require it.

California needs to figure out how to make fire hydrants high-pressure.

This reminds us of when we were told that taking away gas stoves was a right-wing conspiracy theory, and then cities and states started passing laws preventing developers from running gas lines to new homes.

