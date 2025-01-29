Unhinged Bernie Sanders Demands RFK Jr. Answer This Question: 'ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF...
'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Exposed! Fake News Pre-Craft Smear Headlines Targeting RFK, Jr. Before Confirmation Hearing Begins

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This should no longer be surprising, but it's still so shocking how dishonest fake news hacks really are.

Actress Justine Bateman is used to the dishonest media and gave a master class in navigating their nonsense.

They sure aren't about informing and protecting the public any longer. 

Oh, it's not surprising in the least.

Doug P.
That's absolutely the plan.

Oh, that's an excellent catch.

Oh, they are out to destroy him, one way or the other.

They are both shilling propaganda to get you hooked on their product.

Bingo! This is exactly the explanation for it all.

The are an extension of the DNC. Period.

