Exposed! Fake News Pre-Craft Smear Headlines Targeting RFK, Jr. Before Confirmation Hearing Begins

This should no longer be surprising, but it's still so shocking how dishonest fake news hacks really are.

Astounding. Reporters at RFK hearing have pre-written negative headlines. pic.twitter.com/CY5VGXJH2O — Calley Means (@calleymeans) January 29, 2025

Lol, welcome to the world of being covered by the press. In my 40+ years of being interviewed, I’ve encountered journalists who write their headline after, based on the actual interview, but also many (like below) who have decided on the angle before they meet me. This makes the… https://t.co/mcfQ9JB2Ye — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 29, 2025

Actress Justine Bateman is used to the dishonest media and gave a master class in navigating their nonsense.

Just when you think the fake news couldn't get more corrupt. Enemy of the people!!! https://t.co/ulwWJoX8nR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2025

They sure aren't about informing and protecting the public any longer.

Sad but not surprising. This is the Fake News in action, writing negative headlines about #RFK hearing before it even happened. #MediaBias #FakeNews https://t.co/a8zg1hRW0M — Jared Mellott (@JaredMellott) January 29, 2025

Oh, it's not surprising in the least.

They have the headlines and the narrative. Now, they'll twist and distort and edit so that the Q&A fits the pre-established narrative. https://t.co/ESSPbonbx5 — Michael D. Brown (@MichaelBrownUSA) January 29, 2025

That's absolutely the plan.

Journo is Sarah Ewall-Wice at Daily Mail. The headline has changed, but the URL slug tells a different story. https://t.co/vWHvZmZQ8b pic.twitter.com/4ESzGR4Woe — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) January 29, 2025

Oh, that's an excellent catch.

Unbelievable lack of integrity from legacy outlets, though not surprising. Pre-written hit pieces on Bobby Kennedy Jr. before he's even uttered a word.



This is how the swamp works, folks. Resist them. https://t.co/kEFZWa93R6 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 29, 2025

Oh, they are out to destroy him, one way or the other.

Who is surprised? https://t.co/w8Maufwlmz — Sunshine 🌞 on my shoulder CPA (@magicalmomU7) January 29, 2025

“The battle is won when the average American regards a corporate journalist exactly as they regard a tobacco executive.” https://t.co/w9igZgBLNV — Christian (@FIRChristian) January 29, 2025

They are both shilling propaganda to get you hooked on their product.

Virtually all of these media outlets are bought and paid for by Big Pharma, and RFK Jr. is the biggest threat to Big Pharma. Gotta follow the money to know why they’re attacking RFK Jr. https://t.co/Vgw7zmTSmr — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 29, 2025

Bingo! This is exactly the explanation for it all.

This is exactly why reporters are now Activists. They have ZERO credibility. I want to know who this is? https://t.co/1sJ7dBbFg4 — Luv-An-Ocean-View🍹 (@DonnaAlice68) January 29, 2025

This has been the case for years. Reporters are lazy and ideological. They're not doing a job description most have come to believe is the job of a journalist.



They're propagandists and glorified regurgitators.



That's all. Nothing more. https://t.co/bLje2DCTtz — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) January 29, 2025

The are an extension of the DNC. Period.