Illegal immigrant 'Influencer' Who Encouraged Squatting and Mocked America Has Been DEPORTED to Venezuela

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 28, 2025
ImgFlip

You might not recognize the name Leonel Moreno, but we've told you about him before. He's the illegal immigrant influencer (cause that's a thing, apparently) who told people to come to the U.S. illegally to live off the generosity of the American taxpayer.

Last time we told you about him, he was crying about being arrested by ICE in April of last year.

Now, he's been deported.

Buh-bye.

Here's more from The New York Post:

The brazen 'migrant influencer' who infamously flashed around wads of US government cash handouts and encouraged other illegal border crossers to squat in American homes has finally been deported back to Venezuela — after causing uproar on the flight back.

Leonel Moreno, who encouraged illegal migrants to 'invade abandoned houses' in sick TikToks, was sent back to the narco state this week, after President Trump resumed deportation flights to the country.

Venezuela’s Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, said Moreno was 'welcome' back, however, the freeloading migrant caused disruptions on the flight and upset his fellow passengers.

Nature is healing.

Yes. We voted exactly for this.

It's such a communist utopia, why would Lefties be mad we're sending him there?

Tags: DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VENEZUELA


