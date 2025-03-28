Illegal immigrant 'Influencer' Who Encouraged Squatting and Mocked America Has Been DEPORTED to Venezuela

You might not recognize the name Leonel Moreno, but we've told you about him before. He's the illegal immigrant influencer (cause that's a thing, apparently) who told people to come to the U.S. illegally to live off the generosity of the American taxpayer.

Last time we told you about him, he was crying about being arrested by ICE in April of last year.

Now, he's been deported.

BREAKING: Illegal migrant influencer Leonel Moreno has been deported pic.twitter.com/UxlLbamvHF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 28, 2025

Buh-bye.

Here's more from The New York Post:

Nature is healing.

I voted for EXACTLY this!😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 28, 2025

Yes. We voted exactly for this.

He’s squatting in Venezuela now 🤣 — Jen (@JPo1369) March 28, 2025

It's such a communist utopia, why would Lefties be mad we're sending him there?

Is that his accumulated cash from the replenishable ATM cards that @NYCMayor distributed to all illegal migrants here? — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) March 28, 2025

Wouldn't be surprised if it is.

Okay, that's funny.

Once the cartels catch wind on all of that money Moreno might have a welcoming party when he gets back to where ever he belongs. — The Truth Hurts (@the_hurts14556) March 28, 2025

Not our problem.

LMAO. The illegal was teaching other illegals how to squat in American homes has been deported.



1,000% voted for this. https://t.co/sGDpLLvtMe — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 28, 2025

Let us grab our tiny violin.

Remember…democrat politicians gave our tax dollars away to these illegals while many Americans scraped by because of Biden’s inflation. https://t.co/PM3vyC5PqY — Charlie the Texan (@CharlieTexan) March 28, 2025

And while we threw Americans out of hotel rooms into the North Carolina winter because we 'didn't have the money.'

Hallelujah.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

