Pink-Haired NC Democrat Introduces Bills to Roll Back Law Protecting Kids AND Strip Parental Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on March 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrats have made it very clear they think our children belong to them, and that they despise your parental rights.

If you need more proof, take a look at what a Democratic representative in North Carolina is doing in the state legislature:

This is insane.

And yeah, she looks exactly like you'd expect her to.

Yep.

Vote her out.

Recall her.

Just get her away from any position of power.

DING! DING! DING!

The family unit is a threat to Marxists, so anything and everything they can do to destroy it, they will.

Not a soul.

Always with the crazy eyes.

This is why the Left is so eager to 'transition' kids at a young age -- to make sure they can't change their minds until the damage is done.

It's evil.

Keep theater kids away from the government.

And this writer was a theater geek in high school and college.

That's the end goal here.

Yes it is.

Never. They give away the game every time.

Yes, it does.

She does not.

The D is the problem here.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

