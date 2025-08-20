Whatever, Dude: Tim McBride Whines About Being Referred to As 'Transgender'

Bank Execs Engage In Some Massive CYA and Place Conservative De-Banking Blame on...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:30 AM on August 20, 2025
Twitchy


Talk about your self-awareness fails. 

Ever since he was elected to Congress, Delaware politician Tim McBride -- who likes to be called 'Sarah' these days -- has shoved his status as a 'woman' in everyone's faces, going to far as to stage protests demanding to be allowed to use the women's bathrooms at the Capitol (even though he has a private bathroom in his office). 

He's not a woman, he will never be a woman, and Nancy Mace told him so as House Republicans barred men from using the women's facilities. 

But Democrats are nothing if not perpetual victims, so now McBride is whining on X that Fox News dared to call him 'transgender.'

Beg your pardon? WE are the ones obsessed with identity politics? 

If it weren't exclusively for identity politics and McBride's constant harping about his 'girlhood,' no one in America would even know his name -- not his real name or his fake woman's name. 

Speaking of obsession, there is the fact that McBride couldn't resist using two female emojis in his post, even though he is a biological male. 

He runs his entire existence around it. 

McBride spends every day insulting and mocking real women. 

But sure, it's the right who are obsessed. 

We won't even bother with McBride's claim that President Trump is 'rigging' elections. 

Because every accusation from a leftist -- particularly a 'trans' leftist -- is a confession. 

And judging by their approval numbers in the teens, no one is taking the Democrat Party seriously for indulging mentally ill people like McBride.  

We hope they continue not to learn a single thing from the 2024 election. 

McBride thinks he can play by Calvinball rules and get away with it. But that time is OVER. 

Fox News should call him a dude. Because that's what he is. 

And you can bet that McBride would throw an endless, apoplectic hissy fit if they did that.

There are nearly 750,000 people in the United States named Timothy. 

And McBride wouldn't stand out from any of them if he hadn't put on womanface and started calling himself 'Sarah.' 

He is a crazy person, but the problem with calling him crazy is that it also does not differentiate him from the other 211 Democrats currently serving in the House of Representatives. 

HA. We see what you did there. 

BOOM. 

Yes, Fox should have also included 'liar' as a descriptor for McBride. Because he is that more than he is anything else. 

If there's one thing that we know about McBride, it's that he will never get over himself. 

Because he is the ultimate narcissist, and 'self' is the only thing he cares about. 

Especially since his idea of 'self' is a shameful lie and an insult to women, yet it is the only reason that he's not the worst barista in a Wilmington Starbucks somewhere. 

