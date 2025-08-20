Whatever, Dude: Tim McBride Whines About Being Referred to As 'Transgender'



Talk about your self-awareness fails.

Ever since he was elected to Congress, Delaware politician Tim McBride -- who likes to be called 'Sarah' these days -- has shoved his status as a 'woman' in everyone's faces, going to far as to stage protests demanding to be allowed to use the women's bathrooms at the Capitol (even though he has a private bathroom in his office).

He's not a woman, he will never be a woman, and Nancy Mace told him so as House Republicans barred men from using the women's facilities.

But Democrats are nothing if not perpetual victims, so now McBride is whining on X that Fox News dared to call him 'transgender.'

What does my identity have to do with the fact that Trump is trying to rig our elections? Nothing —unless you’re as obsessed with identity politics as the right wing.



Also, I said what I said. 💁‍♀️💅 pic.twitter.com/Y2uh2TCCCS — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) August 19, 2025

Beg your pardon? WE are the ones obsessed with identity politics?

If it weren't exclusively for identity politics and McBride's constant harping about his 'girlhood,' no one in America would even know his name -- not his real name or his fake woman's name.

Speaking of obsession, there is the fact that McBride couldn't resist using two female emojis in his post, even though he is a biological male.

Wait so now you don't want people to talk about your "identity"? Pick a lane dude. — Kenny Powers🇺🇸 (@Kenn_Fn_Powers) August 20, 2025

What's this? Aren't you proud of being The Transgender Democrat™? You ran entire campaign around that. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) August 19, 2025

He runs his entire existence around it.

Normal people aren’t obsessed with identity politics. We point it out to remind the uninitiated that you are actually cosplaying as a woman. https://t.co/JPKOztRGJm pic.twitter.com/EdIm1CWjc0 — Vincent Parry. Scuba Pirate (@VincentParry2) August 20, 2025

McBride spends every day insulting and mocking real women.

But sure, it's the right who are obsessed.

Here’s the point, you’re a biological man that prances around in women’s clothes and thinks you’re a woman (mentally ill) and that calls into question anything you say and do. You’re a pathetic mentally ill person who shouldn’t be in Congress. Should be in an Insane Asylum. https://t.co/Myvm3t861k — Salty Bastard ™️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@SaltyBastardChi) August 20, 2025

We won't even bother with McBride's claim that President Trump is 'rigging' elections.

Because every accusation from a leftist -- particularly a 'trans' leftist -- is a confession.

Dude, your entire life is a lie. You are a fraud. No one can take you seriously. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 20, 2025

And judging by their approval numbers in the teens, no one is taking the Democrat Party seriously for indulging mentally ill people like McBride.

Guess what, dude? This s*** doesn't work anymore. Your perverse party of mental psychopaths are losing American voters by the day. As it should be. The USA is healing. https://t.co/LkKyLoeF3N — F3 Monitoring (@F3Monitoring) August 20, 2025

We hope they continue not to learn a single thing from the 2024 election.

Sarah was happy to ride the wave of trans popularity in the Dem platform to heights impossible for Tim the gawky white guy. But now that being trans isn't beneficial? "Hey, I am just Sarah" https://t.co/9RyHHcCKeo pic.twitter.com/CGGmnk68sC — Lulu Solomon (@lulu_solomo) August 20, 2025

McBride thinks he can play by Calvinball rules and get away with it. But that time is OVER.

Would it be better if they were honest and just called you a dude? — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) August 20, 2025

Fox News should call him a dude. Because that's what he is.

And you can bet that McBride would throw an endless, apoplectic hissy fit if they did that.

You’re a man.



Also, I said what I said. 💁‍♀️💅 https://t.co/2KwFNlyX5a — Mouthy (@smartmouth2you) August 20, 2025

Without your “identity” you’d just be Tim from Delaware. https://t.co/dcKYhEFI1d — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) August 20, 2025

There are nearly 750,000 people in the United States named Timothy.

And McBride wouldn't stand out from any of them if he hadn't put on womanface and started calling himself 'Sarah.'

It definitely means you’re crazy and people should know if a crazy person is claiming the elections are rigged. As a Congressman I’m sure you would agree with that. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 19, 2025

He is a crazy person, but the problem with calling him crazy is that it also does not differentiate him from the other 211 Democrats currently serving in the House of Representatives.

HA. We see what you did there.

It matters because, like your identity, your opinion isn't grounded in reality. — PoohThePoleDancer (@PoleDancingPooh) August 20, 2025

BOOM.

It’s how you identify yourself… you’ve demanded that’s how you want to be identified. You’re also a liar, so that should have been included. I said what I said. https://t.co/HoniuCstz8 — Cheryl Riley (@Cheryl4moco) August 20, 2025

Yes, Fox should have also included 'liar' as a descriptor for McBride. Because he is that more than he is anything else.

Get over yourself. You’re a man in a dress. A drag queen. You’ll NEVER be a woman. You are embarrassing yourself. To our Congress. To the country. 90% of Americans see you as a man and are done being beaten over the head with demtard wokeness. https://t.co/pEqWWjeg7H — DD (@wardd955) August 20, 2025

If there's one thing that we know about McBride, it's that he will never get over himself.

Because he is the ultimate narcissist, and 'self' is the only thing he cares about.

Especially since his idea of 'self' is a shameful lie and an insult to women, yet it is the only reason that he's not the worst barista in a Wilmington Starbucks somewhere.





============================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject the cult of gender ideology.

