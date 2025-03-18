Snarkier Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Nukes Loser Dem Trashing Elon Musk, Takes on HORDE of Crazies

Elon Musk is truly a thorn in the Democrat Party's side. No matter how much they attack him, he continues to do great things for our country, almost as if he's not in it for political gain like our pals on the Left. They can't fathom that anyone would do anything just because it's the right thing to do.

Advertisement

That says a lot about modern-day Democrats, and ain't none of it is any good.

For example, Democrat Rep. Greg Casar thinks Musk's involvement with air traffic control is corrupt and dangerous.

No, really.

Pay attention to this: Musk is trying to make our air traffic control system "dependent” on him by integrating his equipment, which has not gone through security and risk-management review.



It's corruption. And it's dangerous.



Fire Elon Musk.https://t.co/uYUjdOpNqr — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) March 16, 2025

He does know Musk flies rockets into space, yes?

Dean Cain with the takedown:

You mean the guy who just saved the astronauts? https://t.co/OXhPGI2eSy — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 17, 2025

Yes. He means that guy. In Casar's defense, nobody has ever accused him of being the sharpest tool in the shed. He's the guy who went on a hunger strike that lasted from lunch to dinner on the same day.

'Member him? Heh.

Yep, that’s the guy he means. Someone needs to educate him. — Anastasia 🇺🇸 (@AnastasiaLine) March 17, 2025

Make sure to bring some puppets and crayons, too because we've seen bologna sandwiches with higher IQs than Casar.

Shhhhh Dean, too soon. 😁 — majeskimac (@mr_parr1) March 18, 2025

Indeed.

Enter the mouthbreathers:

The guy who is conducting a sabotage campaign, not an audit, who spreads Putin's lies and does favors for him. pic.twitter.com/N5OWpLEYWm — Miguel (@HaleyFansDotCom) March 18, 2025

Right.

🤣 that argument is VERY tired, and ridiculous. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2025

Seriously.

When was the last time you were relevant? — Joe Dirt.doom (@joe_dirts) March 18, 2025

Umm ...

Clearly, they're not sending their best.

============================================================

Related:

Even Bill Maher Can't Hide His DIGUST for Don Lemon After He TRASHES Black Trump Supporters (Watch)

So, About Those Violent Tesla Protests? 'Informant' Who Infiltrated One Tesla Protest Shares Deets (Pic)

LOL! He Made WHAT Challenge to Trump? Adam Kinzinger Hits Self-Awareness LOW, Runs Like Coward (Watch)

POPCORN! Democrats In SUCH Bad Shape Chuck Schumer Has to Hide From His Own Supporters and Voters (Watch)

Wonder Why Unhinged Lefties Have Stopped Talking About the Price of Eggs? KIDDING! I Know Why and HA HA

============================================================