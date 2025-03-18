HOO BOY! POLITICO Board Member Calls the Leftist Outlet OUT for FAKE News,...
Scott Jennings Bemused as CNN Dems Reflexively Oppose Trump’s Deportation of Illegal Alien...
Ceasefire Credit? Democrats Don’t Want War Between Russia and Ukraine to End on...
Gravy Train to the Grave: NYSE Anti-DOGE Die-In is DOA as Tombstone Epitaphs...
Closing Time: White House Gives Terrorist Illegal Alien Gang Members a Fitting 90s...
Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act
VIP
Luntz Confronts: Pollster Frankly Lays Out What Dem Party Must Do to...
Just Can't Win. Sen. Cory Booker Tries Being the Tough Guy Activist and...
VIP
ABC News Is Working Overtime to Push the Liberal Fearmongering
ABC News: USAID Staffer Evacuated From the Congo Returned to a Different Crisis:...
VIP
Another (Possible) Constitutional Crisis of the Democrats' Making
CRINGE: CBS Evening News Put a St. Patrick's Day Spin on Illegal Alien...
White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence
Trans Activist Calls Parents ‘Petty Women’ Who Follow Their White God and Cis...

Snarkier Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Nukes Loser Dem Trashing Elon Musk, Takes on HORDE of Crazies

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on March 18, 2025
Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Elon Musk is truly a thorn in the Democrat Party's side. No matter how much they attack him, he continues to do great things for our country, almost as if he's not in it for political gain like our pals on the Left. They can't fathom that anyone would do anything just because it's the right thing to do.

Advertisement

That says a lot about modern-day Democrats, and ain't none of it is any good.

For example, Democrat Rep. Greg Casar thinks Musk's involvement with air traffic control is corrupt and dangerous.

No, really.

He does know Musk flies rockets into space, yes?

Dean Cain with the takedown:

Yes. He means that guy. In Casar's defense, nobody has ever accused him of being the sharpest tool in the shed. He's the guy who went on a hunger strike that lasted from lunch to dinner on the same day.

'Member him? Heh.

Make sure to bring some puppets and crayons, too because we've seen bologna sandwiches with higher IQs than Casar.

Indeed.

Enter the mouthbreathers:

Recommended

HOO BOY! POLITICO Board Member Calls the Leftist Outlet OUT for FAKE News, CORRECTS Them in Real-Time
Sam J.
Advertisement

Right.

Seriously.

Umm ...

Clearly, they're not sending their best.

============================================================

Related:

Even Bill Maher Can't Hide His DIGUST for Don Lemon After He TRASHES Black Trump Supporters (Watch)

So, About Those Violent Tesla Protests? 'Informant' Who Infiltrated One Tesla Protest Shares Deets (Pic)

LOL! He Made WHAT Challenge to Trump? Adam Kinzinger Hits Self-Awareness LOW, Runs Like Coward (Watch)

POPCORN! Democrats In SUCH Bad Shape Chuck Schumer Has to Hide From His Own Supporters and Voters (Watch)

Wonder Why Unhinged Lefties Have Stopped Talking About the Price of Eggs? KIDDING! I Know Why and HA HA

============================================================

Tags: DEAN CAIN ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOO BOY! POLITICO Board Member Calls the Leftist Outlet OUT for FAKE News, CORRECTS Them in Real-Time
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Bemused as CNN Dems Reflexively Oppose Trump’s Deportation of Illegal Alien Gangs
Warren Squire
Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act
Warren Squire
Gravy Train to the Grave: NYSE Anti-DOGE Die-In is DOA as Tombstone Epitaphs Provide Laughs
Warren Squire
Ceasefire Credit? Democrats Don’t Want War Between Russia and Ukraine to End on Trump’s Watch
Warren Squire
Just Can't Win. Sen. Cory Booker Tries Being the Tough Guy Activist and Gets BLASTED by Activists
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HOO BOY! POLITICO Board Member Calls the Leftist Outlet OUT for FAKE News, CORRECTS Them in Real-Time Sam J.
Advertisement