Ice Scream: Parent Co. Tells Lefty Ben & Jerry’s to Chill Out and Stop Criticizing President Trump

Left-wing ice cream brand, Ben & Jerry’s, says its parent company has put the freeze on its ability to criticize President Donald Trump. Unilever is in the process of spinning off the frozen treat company so it’s banned Ben & Jerry’s from scooping out its disdain towards Trump. Oh, no!

Here’s more. (READ)

Ben & Jerry’s accuses parent Unilever of banning it from criticizing Trump https://t.co/PFdHQyngV6 pic.twitter.com/oUGwC9b13i — New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2025

Child accuses parent



Sometimes, you gotta listen to your parents — The Tim (not that Tim) 🇺🇲 (@Tradindad) February 14, 2025

Ben & Jerry’s is acting like a spoiled child.

To say B&J’s is a leftist brand is an understatement. You’ll agree after viewing this video the company proudly put out a few years ago. (WATCH)

Ben and Jerry’s is a leftist activist company. pic.twitter.com/4RA8kx1xP7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2025

I used to love Ben & Jerry's...then they decided to be political and I cancelled them. I wish they'd stuck to just making really good ice cream. — Scott L. Towner (@ScottLTowner1) February 14, 2025

Are they cnn or an ice cream company? — Hispanic Redneck (@AvanzaRedPill) February 14, 2025

Remember when you could buy ice cream without wondering if you were funding abortions?

The original owners of B&J’s sold the company years ago but management continued their commitment to unappetizing leftist causes. Unilever allowed that to continue but is wisely reading the room after Trump’s victory.

If you sell your company, you lose control of it. That’s not hard to understand. Unless you are a liberal — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) February 14, 2025

Well its bad for business. Republicans buy ice cream too. — Cognus (@Cognus666) February 14, 2025

Well if they think it may impact revenue, they should have every right to do that. — C. J. Wimley (@CJWimley) February 14, 2025

When you sell your company you don't get a say anymore. Who's still buying Ben &Jerry's? It's been banned from the house for years — leslie (@leslie59904273) February 14, 2025

Many Trump supporters stopped purchasing B&J’s after learning they were funding causes that conflicted with their beliefs and values.

A huge corporate payday apparently didn’t conflict with the original owners’ beliefs, though. Funny that!

Could have kept their integrity if they hadn't cashed in on a huge payday by selling out



You reap what you sow — Plastic Chair Disrespecter (@PlasticChairDis) February 14, 2025

Selling your far left woke company to a conglomerate that wants to make money instead of engaging in politics has its consequences. — Keith Mattox (@KeithWMattox) February 14, 2025

As mentioned earlier, Unilever is looking to spin off Ben & Jerry’s. It’s unknown if Unilever will take a stronger stance and jettison the ice cream manufacturer’s woke policies and messaging as well.