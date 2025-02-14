Shell Game: Legacy Media Thinks Throwing ‘Eggs’ at the Public Will Defeat President...
Ice Scream: Parent Co. Tells Lefty Ben & Jerry’s to Chill Out and Stop Criticizing President Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on February 14, 2025
FuzzyChimp

Left-wing ice cream brand, Ben & Jerry’s, says its parent company has put the freeze on its ability to criticize President Donald Trump. Unilever is in the process of spinning off the frozen treat company so it’s banned Ben & Jerry’s from scooping out its disdain towards Trump. Oh, no!

Here’s more. (READ)

Ben & Jerry’s is acting like a spoiled child.

To say B&J’s is a leftist brand is an understatement. You’ll agree after viewing this video the company proudly put out a few years ago. (WATCH)

Remember when you could buy ice cream without wondering if you were funding abortions?

The original owners of B&J’s sold the company years ago but management continued their commitment to unappetizing leftist causes. Unilever allowed that to continue but is wisely reading the room after Trump’s victory.

Many Trump supporters stopped purchasing B&J’s after learning they were funding causes that conflicted with their beliefs and values.

A huge corporate payday apparently didn’t conflict with the original owners’ beliefs, though. Funny that!

As mentioned earlier, Unilever is looking to spin off Ben & Jerry’s. It’s unknown if Unilever will take a stronger stance and jettison the ice cream manufacturer’s woke policies and messaging as well.

