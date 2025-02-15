Crockett Propulsion: Rising Democrat Star Doesn’t Understand How Freedom of Speech Works

Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas is filling the ‘leadership’ void in the Democrat Party. She’s quickly becoming the ignorant, racist face of the rudderless faction. Unsurprisingly, her ignorance extends to the U.S. Constitution. She believes ‘hate speech’ is not protected by our First Amendment rights as laid out in the nation’s founding document.

Here’s what she had to say during a recent hearing on censorship. (READ)

“The thing about the Constitution is that it has always been a balancing test. There are limits to this. And right now what we continue to hear from a certain side of the aisle is that there are no limits to this lawlessness. In fact, there are limits, and I can tell you that one of those limits typically is around hate crimes. You may or may not know that when it comes down to it, if somebody decides that they want to send something hateful in, say, the US mail, they can actually go to prison for that—up to 5 years in prison. So yes, there are always going to be limits.”

It’s just as cringe hearing it pour out of her mouth. (WATCH)

pic.twitter.com/77IMSaJJp9 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) February 14, 2025

She’s a lawyer and an elected government official. That’s pretty scary!

Thankfully, there was someone present to take her back to grade school. Check this out.

Later, @shellenberger (who is not a lawyer) corrected Congresswoman Crockett (who is a lawyer), explaining that the law she was thinking of applies to criminal threats, not mere hateful speech.

What is their oath to uphold the Constitution worth if they don't understand it?

That’s a great point. How can one swear an oath to uphold something they don’t understand?

We're pretty sure she would fail to protect our speech rights.

As a poster said, it would be nice for elected officials to pass a civics test before taking office. We doubt that would ever become a rule, though. Crockett doesn’t understand how freedom of speech works, and she’s a rising star in the Democrat Party. That should frighten us all.