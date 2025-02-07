AG Pam Bondi Says DOJ is Coming After Dem Leaders Who Place Illegal Aliens Over Americans

Coin Tossed: U.S. Mint No Longer Offering Commemorative January 6 ‘Insurrection’ Piece
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:03 AM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Department of Justice has paused federal funds to sanctuary cities and states and filed lawsuits against Chicago and the state of Illinois. United States Attorney General Pam Bondi says elected officials who continue to place illegal aliens over American citizens are next.

Bondi explains. (WATCH)

It sounds like Bondi means business. Some commenters say she’s as tough as Matt Gaetz would have been in the role, maybe even tougher.

It’s encouraging to see the Trump administration on the same page regarding illegal immigration.

Posters also appreciate the use of the phrase ‘illegal aliens.’

No more ‘undocumented migrants’ or ‘unauthorized citizens.’

Many commenters hope Bondi deals with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson first. (WATCH)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and other Democrat leaders are committed to elevating illegal aliens over Americans. It feels like it’s only a matter of time before Border Czar Tom Homan or Bondi makes an example out of one of them.

Tags: ARRESTS ATTORNEY GENERAL CHICAGO DEPORTATION FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ICE

