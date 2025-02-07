AG Pam Bondi Says DOJ is Coming After Dem Leaders Who Place Illegal Aliens Over Americans

The Department of Justice has paused federal funds to sanctuary cities and states and filed lawsuits against Chicago and the state of Illinois. United States Attorney General Pam Bondi says elected officials who continue to place illegal aliens over American citizens are next.

Bondi explains. (WATCH)

🔥NEW: AG Pam Bondi has a message for mayors and governors of sanctuary jurisdictions:



“They are choosing illegal aliens over the safety and security of their own citizens."



“Let me be very clear, if you don’t comply with federal law, you’re gonna be next.” pic.twitter.com/uNyN1YxxKC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

It sounds like Bondi means business. Some commenters say she’s as tough as Matt Gaetz would have been in the role, maybe even tougher.

This is going to be a tremendous …4 years. I would say they got off easy by it not being Gaetz…but something tells me..they are gonna be begging it was Matt by end of year.

This woman is a whip smart pitbull and loyal to our nation. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) February 7, 2025

Entire admin fully aligned on deportations and sanctuary cities — get to work! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

It’s encouraging to see the Trump administration on the same page regarding illegal immigration.

Posters also appreciate the use of the phrase ‘illegal aliens.’

Having an AG that uses the correct terminology of illegal aliens, is the most underrated thing in this clip! I appreciate the little things 🤌🏻



We are so back America 🇺🇸 — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) February 7, 2025

as opposed to the last president apologizing for calling m*rderers “illegal" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

Yep the fact we are shocked that she used the word illegal alien reveals how close we were to losing the country. — sailors creek (@CreekSailors) February 7, 2025

No more ‘undocumented migrants’ or ‘unauthorized citizens.’

Many commenters hope Bondi deals with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson first. (WATCH)

🚨NOT MY JOB: Mayor Brandon Johnson doesn’t believe it’s his job to keep illegal alien s*x offenders off the streets of Chicago:



Reporter: "Tom Homan showed up in Chicago and within 24 hours, found a convicted s*x offender who has been living in our city since 2009. If he can do… pic.twitter.com/mV5mJwrzpj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 30, 2025

Do you hear that Mayor Wu? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 7, 2025

I cannot wait to see this. pic.twitter.com/Ax41EDt3NW — Smokehouse Casey (@smokehousecasey) February 7, 2025

This is the message that these Governors & Mayors of Sanctuary State & cites need to hear.



“Don’t comply with Federal law then you’ll be next.” — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 7, 2025

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and other Democrat leaders are committed to elevating illegal aliens over Americans. It feels like it’s only a matter of time before Border Czar Tom Homan or Bondi makes an example out of one of them.