VIP
Unhinged Lefty BODIED By ALL of X for Using J.D. Vance's Wedding Attire to Defend Zelenskyy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 02, 2025
ImgFlip

One of the big criticisms of Zelenskyy's appearance at the White House was his choice of clothing. Zelenskyy notoriously doesn't wear suits, and it was a point of contention during his heated visit with President Trump and Vice President Vance. Some Lefty even broke down in tears because someone asked why Zelenskyy didn't wear the thing traditionally considered appropriate for such a meeting.

Lefties are also really mad that President Trump and Vice President Vance didn't just roll over for Zelenskyy and give him what he demanded (they were singing a different tune about Joe Biden getting mad at Zelenskyy's perceived lack of gratitude, of course).

This post went viral, with 4 million views at the time of writing this, which is why we're bringing it up.

This isn't the gotcha people think it is.

For starters, Vance's wife Usha is Indian and this is traditional Indian wedding clothing, also:

Oof.

It wasn't hard to put on a suit and tie for an afternoon when visiting the country that's given you billions for war.

Big fail post.

It's as simple as that.

She also tried using Churchill as an example.

This went as well as you'd expect, too:

John Harwood Removes All Doubt About How Democrats REALLY Feel About People Who Break Cycle of Poverty
Amy Curtis
Double oof.

Very weird flex.

Tomorrow the narrative will be: 'J.D. VANCE APPROPRIATED INDIAN WEDDING CULTURE, THAT RACIST!'

This is who they are.

All three?

So utterly broken.

