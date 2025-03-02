Unhinged Lefty BODIED By ALL of X for Using J.D. Vance's Wedding Attire to Defend Zelenskyy

One of the big criticisms of Zelenskyy's appearance at the White House was his choice of clothing. Zelenskyy notoriously doesn't wear suits, and it was a point of contention during his heated visit with President Trump and Vice President Vance. Some Lefty even broke down in tears because someone asked why Zelenskyy didn't wear the thing traditionally considered appropriate for such a meeting.

Lefties are also really mad that President Trump and Vice President Vance didn't just roll over for Zelenskyy and give him what he demanded (they were singing a different tune about Joe Biden getting mad at Zelenskyy's perceived lack of gratitude, of course).

This post went viral, with 4 million views at the time of writing this, which is why we're bringing it up.

Vance didn’t put on a suit for his own wedding btw pic.twitter.com/LCmKEv8DkF — Lucin K (@Lucineh_K) March 1, 2025

This isn't the gotcha people think it is.

For starters, Vance's wife Usha is Indian and this is traditional Indian wedding clothing, also:

Oof.

You’re right, he wore the traditional garb.



Like the gay, midget tyrant should’ve done. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) March 2, 2025

It wasn't hard to put on a suit and tie for an afternoon when visiting the country that's given you billions for war.

you wear the appropriate attire for the situation



fail post — MetaMaster 天 (@agenda2033) March 1, 2025

Big fail post.

He wore appropriate attire for the situation at hand. Zelenskyy did not. — Experloe 🇲🇽🇵🇸 (@experloeonx) March 1, 2025

It's as simple as that.

She also tried using Churchill as an example.

1948, Churchill at the White House not wearing a suit when his country is at war.



If you go as low as mocking Zelenskyy for following the tradition of a commander in chief during war, expect blowbacks. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ca2qNfDloU — Lucin K (@Lucineh_K) March 1, 2025

This went as well as you'd expect, too:

Churchill did, in fact, always wear a suit for meetings inside the WH; even in time of war. The “leisure outfit: was to relax and also to make military flights in. pic.twitter.com/clTITZRUPv — Danner Foundation (@DannerFoundati1) March 2, 2025

Double oof.

Weird flex for someone on the liberal side of the coin to remark about - the husband of a multicultural family respecting his wife's traditions over his own which btw proves the point that when you want to show respect to someone you appreciate, you adopt their traditions. — skoodog (@skoodog) March 2, 2025

Very weird flex.

Tomorrow the narrative will be: 'J.D. VANCE APPROPRIATED INDIAN WEDDING CULTURE, THAT RACIST!'

it’s been weird reading and watching liberals do the open racism thing https://t.co/wJvKIXOFVN — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 2, 2025

This is who they are.

Are you an idiot, a racist or a racist idiot? https://t.co/qNZIIfCnaL — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 2, 2025

All three?

Lefties are so broken they're attacking JD Vance for having a traditional Indian wedding. Moronic. https://t.co/ql3g6eKJCv — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 2, 2025

So utterly broken.