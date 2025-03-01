Remember When the Media Covered Joe Biden's 'Disrespect' of Zelenskyy?

Yashar Ali Compiled Huge List of European Leaders Backing Zelenskyy
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on March 01, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

The entire world is appalled with President Donald Trump and the United States after a comparative Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shown the door of the White House Friday. As we reported earlier, a compilation of American media reactions showed that Trump triggered all the right people. Here it is again:

Remember when the media were all crying about President Joe Biden not doing enough for Ukraine? NBC News ran a story about it with the headline, "Biden lost temper with Zelenskyy in June phone call when Ukrainian leader asked for more aid."

NBC News reported in an exclusive in 2022:

But a phone call between the two leaders in June played out differently from previous ones, according to four people familiar with the call. Biden had barely finished telling Zelenskyy he’d just greenlighted another $1 billion in U.S. military assistance for Ukraine when Zelenskyy started listing all the additional help he needed and wasn’t getting. Biden lost his temper, the people familiar with the call said. The American people were being quite generous, and his administration and the U.S. military were working hard to help Ukraine, he said, raising his voice, and Zelenskyy could show a little more gratitude.

Zelenskyy reportedly made a statement praising the U.S. for its generous assistance after the call.

So Biden lost his temper with Zelenskyy when he was asking for even more than the $100 billion the United States had just pledged. Don't expect a compilation of media talking heads shaming Biden.

