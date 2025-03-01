VIP
Rep. Eric Swalwell Tries to Make Latest Emergency Landing About Trump, FAIL Ensues
He Sleuthed It Out! Jonathan Chait Solves the Mystery Of Trump and Zelensky...
David Axelrod Found It Ironic That Trump Scolded the 'Modern Day Churchill' With...
'See a Trend'? Ben Rhodes Collides With an Inconvenient Timeline When Accusing Trump...
Elon Musk Puts George Soros and the Legacy Media on BLAST in New...
Scott Jennings: Zelenskyy Failed to Take Off His Military Uniform and Put on...
Duplicitous Diplomacy: Marco Rubio Questioning Zelenskyy’s Desire for Peace After WH Break...
Disrespectful Demeanor: Zelenskyy’s Mouth Was Moving but His Body Language Was Speaking Vo...
Stage Sight: Red-Pilled Mark Zuckerberg Dons Blue Jumpsuit in Wild and Cringey Birthday...
From Adored to Out the Door: Zelenskyy’s Legacy Media Hype No Match for...
VIP
A Suit and Cry: Social Influencer 'Coach Mox' is Mocked For Weeping Over...
Cartel Crack Down: SecDef Hegseth Warns Mexico We Are Prepared to Take Action...
Twitter Schools Susan Glasser: Nothing Tops Bill and Monica’s Oval Office Cigar Masterclas...
VIP
Democrats' Gender Insanity Will Transition Women Into Republicans

Lib Media Meltdown Compilation Proves Trump's Meeting With Zelenskyy Triggered All the Right People

Doug P.  |  12:19 PM on March 01, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump and VP Vance's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday ended up with no mineral deal being made and and the Ukrainian president being shown the door. Trump said later that he just wants Zelenskyy to work toward a peace deal to end the war:

Advertisement

Add it all up and the lefty media and the "experts" they talk to (many of which are serial gaslighters who have been nothing but wrong in the past) were beside themselves. 

This is almost as good as the compilation of election night meltdowns on MSNBC. Watch:

The good news for Republicans is that the majority of voters grew tired of this sort of rhetoric last year, which is part of the reason Trump is back in the White House, but they're not going to stop trying.

Particularly notable in the video is John Brennan claiming Trump ceded America's leadership role by not conforming and doing what everybody else wants, which is quite a flawed definition of "leadership."

Recommended

He Sleuthed It Out! Jonathan Chait Solves the Mystery Of Trump and Zelensky (You'll Never Guess)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Trump said he wants peace, so peace has to be bad because Trump said it.

Bingo!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He Sleuthed It Out! Jonathan Chait Solves the Mystery Of Trump and Zelensky (You'll Never Guess)
Grateful Calvin
Elon Musk Puts George Soros and the Legacy Media on BLAST in New Conversation with Joe Rogan
Grateful Calvin
'See a Trend'? Ben Rhodes Collides With an Inconvenient Timeline When Accusing Trump of Emboldening Putin
Doug P.
David Axelrod Found It Ironic That Trump Scolded the 'Modern Day Churchill' With This Behind Him
Doug P.
Rep. Eric Swalwell Tries to Make Latest Emergency Landing About Trump, FAIL Ensues
Doug P.
Disrespectful Demeanor: Zelenskyy’s Mouth Was Moving but His Body Language Was Speaking Volumes
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He Sleuthed It Out! Jonathan Chait Solves the Mystery Of Trump and Zelensky (You'll Never Guess) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement