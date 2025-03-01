Lib Media Meltdown Compilation Proves Trump's Meeting With Zelenskyy Triggered All the Right People

President Trump and VP Vance's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday ended up with no mineral deal being made and and the Ukrainian president being shown the door. Trump said later that he just wants Zelenskyy to work toward a peace deal to end the war:

Add it all up and the lefty media and the "experts" they talk to (many of which are serial gaslighters who have been nothing but wrong in the past) were beside themselves.

This is almost as good as the compilation of election night meltdowns on MSNBC. Watch:

The good news for Republicans is that the majority of voters grew tired of this sort of rhetoric last year, which is part of the reason Trump is back in the White House, but they're not going to stop trying.

Particularly notable in the video is John Brennan claiming Trump ceded America's leadership role by not conforming and doing what everybody else wants, which is quite a flawed definition of "leadership."

Trump said he wants peace, so peace has to be bad because Trump said it.

