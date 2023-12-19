Next Stop SCOTUS?: Colorado Supreme Court Removes Trump From 2024 Ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled to remove Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential ballot:

BREAKING: Colorado Supreme Court kicks Trump off the state's 2024 ballot for violating the U.S. Constitutionhttps://t.co/Uu3XbAw0mn pic.twitter.com/N2sSodjxZG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 19, 2023

From MSNBC:

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday said Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the office of the presidency under the Constitution. Because he's disqualified, the court said in a 4-3 ruling, it would be a "wrongful act" to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.

The U.S. Supreme Court could have the final word, whether in this Colorado case or another one, as challenges have been raised in states across the country against Trump's eligibility.

Reaction was swift, and strong:

Democrats have to cheat to win. It becomes clearer everyday. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) December 19, 2023

BREAKING: Colorado Supreme Court assists the Democrats with their attempted theft of the 2024 election because they too share their authoritarian Marxist agenda.



Fixed your headline! — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. (@BThomas3333) December 19, 2023

Trump will appeal this decision, and once this case is taken by the US Supreme Court, which it will be, the decision will be overturned. Lol, this is still wild though. — Jakob K. Brown (@JakobKBrown) December 19, 2023

Of course Trump will appeal the decision, but we agree that it is pretty wild. In all the years we've followed presidential elections, we have to say we've never seen anything quite like the lengths today's Democrats are willing to go to in order to prevent the American people from having a candidate of their choice on the ballot.

On to SCOTUS. The left is terrified of running against Trump. — Paul Emerson (@notanokguy) December 19, 2023

They sure seem to be.

Last we checked, Trump hasn't been convicted of anything covered by the 14th Amendment. So much for due process, we guess.

Looks like the ball is definitely about to land in the SCOTUS's court (literally), and something tells us that this isn't going to go the way Colorado's high court wants it to.

