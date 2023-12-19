Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White...
Next Stop SCOTUS?: Colorado Supreme Court Removes Trump From 2024 Ballot

Amy  |  7:50 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled to remove Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential ballot:

From MSNBC:

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday said Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the office of the presidency under the Constitution.

Because he's disqualified, the court said in a 4-3 ruling, it would be a "wrongful act" to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.


The U.S. Supreme Court could have the final word, whether in this Colorado case or another one, as challenges have been raised in states across the country against Trump's eligibility.

Reaction was swift, and strong:

Of course Trump will appeal the decision, but we agree that it is pretty wild. In all the years we've followed presidential elections, we have to say we've never seen anything quite like the lengths today's Democrats are willing to go to in order to prevent the American people from having a candidate of their choice on the ballot.

They sure seem to be. 

Last we checked, Trump hasn't been convicted of anything covered by the 14th Amendment. So much for due process, we guess.

Looks like the ball is definitely about to land in the SCOTUS's court (literally), and something tells us that this isn't going to go the way Colorado's high court wants it to.

We will.

***

Tags: COLORADO SCOTUS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

