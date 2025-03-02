FCC's Brendan Carr Says What We've ALL Known for YEARS: Government Was Weaponized...
J.D. Vance Spanks Parking Snitch Matt Yglesias for Claiming We Can Support Ukraine 'Indefinitely'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on March 02, 2025
Twitchy

We're not sure when Democrats became the party of permanent war, but we're pretty sure it has something to do with the mean orange man who lives rent-free inside their heads 24/7. And, of course, wherever the Democrat Party goes, the legacy media is right there nipping at their heels and licking their boots. 

The fallout continues today from President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio tossing Volodymyr Zelenskyy out of the White House for submarining the planned announcement of a mineral deals agreement between the United States and Ukraine to help end the war with Russia. 

The media called it an 'ambush' and, for once, they were correct, just not in the way they intended. Details have emerged that many members of Barack Obama's foreign policy team, including Susan Rice, TOLD Zelenskyy to act out and deny the deal

Afterwards, the legacy media had all the ammunition they needed to (to coin a phrase) 'pounce' on Trump. 

And we can't talk about media apparatchiks without mentioning the founder of Vox -- and infamous parking snitch -- Matt Yglesias. 

Yesterday, Yglesias posted an excerpt from The New York Times' Ross Douthat, who correctly assessed that the United States cannot continue to fund nations across the world indefinitely. Yglesias, foreign policy and defense expert that he is NOT, naturally disagreed and said there's no limit to the support we can provide to Ukraine.  

Did you catch the way that tweet ended? Vice President Vance sure did. 

He responded this morning in perfect Vance fashion. 

If using the quotation marks wasn't a clear enough signal that Vance thought Yglesias' assertion was insane, he made himself clear in a reply. 

This is the entire point of Trump and Vance wanting to bring peace. The war is not sustainable, and there are no realistic metrics for victory. 

Also, there's the pesky fact that prolonging this war will continue to cost hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian lives. 

Yglesias doesn't care about that, though. Or the fact that continuing to fund the war to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars is a pointless strain on the U.S. economy. 

He has no skin in this game. He just hates Trump and wants to hurt him. 

Arguing for forever war -- against a country that has more nuclear weapons than anyone else in the world -- is patently crazy. 

But since Trump wants peace, that is the position leftists in the media are forced to defend. 

The tweet continues: 

This administration’s critics don’t want to grapple with any of the realities about the present state of the conflict, our drawn down weapons stockpiles and the threats that poses vis-a-vis China et al,. the unaccounted for billions, nor the broader potential benefit to a resolution beyond all the obvious ones: A chance — however remote — to work towards effectuating a new Sino-Soviet split.

Zelensky may have torpedoed the best possible alternative of a series of bad ones.

Yglesias cannot address any of these questions or issues. His position is simply, 'Trump bad, war good.'

Of course, he has always been this way. 

HA. 

If you can't read the subhead in the screenshot above, it says that Yglesias 'produces smug pseudo-analysis that cannot be considered serious thought. He ought to be permanently disregarded.' 

That is great advice. But we'll still mock him when he deserves it, which is only ... always. 

To paraphrase Rush Limbaugh, Vance could put Yglesias in his place with half his brain tied behind his back. 

If Vance could give Zelenskyy a public spanking in front of the entire world, the 'journalist' didn't stand a chance. 

Hilariously, Yglesias limply tried to fire back by claiming that Vance had 'no evidence' to support his assertion that we can't keep sending billions in money and equipment to Ukraine indefinitely. 

LOL. 'Source, bro?'

He literally did the meme. 

He won't. Because he can't.

Yglesias is laboring under the self-important, delusional belief that Vance thinks he is worthy of argument or conversation. 

No, sir. Vance was just mocking you because your position of 'indefinite support' is ridiculous on its face.

It wasn't really a fair fight. Vance knocked Yglesias out with a single punch. 

But we love that the vice president is willing -- and more than able -- to do so. 

Journos like Yglesias aren't used to politicians (who are far smarter than they are) smacking them down in public. 

It's going to be a long four years or longer for him. We may need to buy more popcorn. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MATT YGLESIAS UKRAINE WAR VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

