BREAKING: Trump and Vance Chew Out Zelensky at WH Press Conference: ‘You Gotta Be More Thankful’ (VIDEO)

This will be a short one because we want to get this story out relatively quickly. Trump has been meeting with Ukrainian Dictator President Zelensky today. Things started going badly when Zelensky decided that visiting the White House was only a ‘business casual’ event, which earned some passive aggressive barbs from Trump.

President Trump greeting Zelensky at the White House:



“He’s all dressed up today!”



🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/YS78ubzLzf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 28, 2025

This even came up later as they talked in front of the media:

A moment of levity in the Oval Office: "I do like your clothing, by the way." pic.twitter.com/6kkqcpzvf2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

Trump may be acting like he likes it, but we believe he actually felt insulted and, if he feels that way, we are with him on it. Zelensky wouldn’t have a country without our aid and he’s come here presumably to beg for more. He should be wearing some kind of suit, or at least a nice sport coat and jacket, with some sort of tie.

And then apparently absolute fireworks started. We have several videos and from different angles for you to watch, covering different parts of it:

JUST IN: President Trump and Vice President JD Vance excoriate President Zelensky during heated meeting in the Oval Office.



"You don’t have the cards right now… You’re gambling with WWIII," Trump told Zelensky.



"It's going to be very hard to do business like this. You've got… pic.twitter.com/43SX9itTyl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 28, 2025

The cut off text reads:

You've got to be more thankful." Video: @komadovsky

For our money, that sounded more like 'gotta' rather than 'got to,' but you can make up your own mind on that.

More:

JD VANCE is GOING OFF on Zelenskyy: “You bring people on a propaganda tour. Do you think it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” pic.twitter.com/TulLxTsl10 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 28, 2025

More:

🚨VANCE TO ZELENSKY: YOU’RE DISRESPECTFUL FOR ATTACKING THIS ADMINISTRATION



Trump to Zelensky: “Don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel. We’re trying to solve the problem…you’re in no position to dictate that.”pic.twitter.com/yZZ3L7TVjQ https://t.co/2wpGNP6Y6c — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2025

More:

🚨TRUMP TO ZELENSKY: YOU HAVE TO BE MORE THANKFUL



"I gave you the Javelins to take out all those tanks. Obama gave you sheets. You don't have the cards. With us, you have the cards, but without us you don't have any cards."pic.twitter.com/lZoHCZh38H https://t.co/bpt9UkfOn8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2025

MORE:

🚨🇺🇸HEATED EXCHANGE BETWEEN TRUMP, VANCE, AND ZELENSKY



Trump: "You're not winning this...you have to be thankful...we gave you $350 Billion..."



Vance: "Offer some words of appreciation for the president trying to save your country."pic.twitter.com/aqvYp7jrhB https://t.co/aCO1Fv0llv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2025

MORE:

President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance put AMERICA FIRST. pic.twitter.com/AkAvzKpcpb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2025

That’s the good stuff. Play hardball with this ingrate, Mr. President.

Also, for our readers, we apologize for the degree of overlap, but we haven’t had time to deeply analyze these videos, and figure out how to arrange them or present them to minimize overlap.

And in case you are wondering who the woman was that they cut away to in one of the videos:

Ukranian Ambassador to the U.S. is on the verge of tears after Trump and Vance BODIED Zelensky pic.twitter.com/hYt2ms99yk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 28, 2025

And not for nothing, but J.D. Vance is definitely proving to be a rock star after the election. This author previously said that for better or worse, Kamala Harris was one of the most consequential vice presidents in American history, just because she had to cast so many tie-breaking votes in the Senate. But Vance was probably one of the most impactful vice presidential nominations in American political history, and, after the election, he is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in this administration, too.

