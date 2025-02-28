When It Comes to the DOJ Targeting Parents, Jamie Raskin Wants Us to...
BREAKING: Trump and Vance Chew Out Zelensky at WH Press Conference: ‘You Gotta Be More Thankful’ (VIDEO)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  1:36 PM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov

This will be a short one because we want to get this story out relatively quickly. Trump has been meeting with Ukrainian Dictator President Zelensky today. Things started going badly when Zelensky decided that visiting the White House was only a ‘business casual’ event, which earned some passive aggressive barbs from Trump.

This even came up later as they talked in front of the media:

Trump may be acting like he likes it, but we believe he actually felt insulted and, if he feels that way, we are with him on it. Zelensky wouldn’t have a country without our aid and he’s come here presumably to beg for more. He should be wearing some kind of suit, or at least a nice sport coat and jacket, with some sort of tie.

And then apparently absolute fireworks started. We have several videos and from different angles for you to watch, covering different parts of it:

The cut off text reads:

You've got to be more thankful."

Video: @komadovsky

For our money, that sounded more like 'gotta' rather than 'got to,' but you can make up your own mind on that.

More:

More:

More:

MORE:

MORE:

That’s the good stuff. Play hardball with this ingrate, Mr. President.

Also, for our readers, we apologize for the degree of overlap, but we haven’t had time to deeply analyze these videos, and figure out how to arrange them or present them to minimize overlap.

And in case you are wondering who the woman was that they cut away to in one of the videos:

And not for nothing, but J.D. Vance is definitely proving to be a rock star after the election. This author previously said that for better or worse, Kamala Harris was one of the most consequential vice presidents in American history, just because she had to cast so many tie-breaking votes in the Senate. But Vance was probably one of the most impactful vice presidential nominations in American political history, and, after the election, he is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in this administration, too.

