J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards

Folks, let us give you some simple advice. Don’t cross verbal swords with J.K. Rowling unless you are bringing your ‘A game,’ because agree or disagree with her, she is much better at this than most people. And today we are going to share with you the story of a person who forgot this lesson.

Advertisement

It started when J.K. Rowling wrote this:

Let's be honest: he doesn't really believe trans-identified men are biological women. Literally nobody does. The real question for politicians like this is, are you pretending to believe it out of fear of telling the truth, or because you think it's personally advantageous? https://t.co/JD9XNdgJoe — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 26, 2025

We actually are not sure we philosophically agree with her on this. The ability of people to convince themselves of things that are not actually true is never to be underestimated. But we digress…

That in turn led to this friendly exchange, in the replies:

There can't be many stupider ways of keeping a secret hidden than trying to force an entire country to accept a fiction. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 26, 2025

Which led to this guy attempting to zing J.K. Rowling.

Says the author of Harry Potter. — Mark Franklin (@MarkFranklin123) February 26, 2025

To warp a common saying, if you come for the queen, you best not miss. And Mark plainly missed, leading to this response from Rowling:

OK, I didn't realise I needed to explain this, but wizards aren't real. In that respect, they greatly resemble women with penises. Hope this helps. pic.twitter.com/Cr6obQAVOa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 26, 2025

For our money, we were instantly reminded of this classic from Dean Cain:

Seriously, here’s a pro-tip for transactivists (as we jokingly call transgender advocates): ‘You engaged in public make believe’ is not a particularly good retort when defending transgender theory. But we think the fact that transgender activists keep making this mistake is because they don’t know how to actually debate. Most of the time when we try to debate the issue online, about 75% of them simply call us a bigot and block us. They don’t know how to debate because they are grossly out of practice.

Really, the transgender movement is made up of the most fragile bunch of whining bullies we’ve ever seen in our lives, demanding that people get fired if they use the wrong pronouns, and demanding censorship, on social media and elsewhere, and generally refusing to debate.

And the reason why is obvious: Because in their heart of hearts they know this is all nonsense. But they have gone so far out on a limb for this ideology, that to admit they are wrong now would be to admit that they have made huge mistakes in their lives. Seriously, people have destroyed their ability to have children in pursuit of this ideology and generally acted like fools. So, for many, they would have to admit not only to being wrong, but to having made huge mistakes that cannot be undone. And we all know it can be very hard for many people to admit they made a mistake under the best circumstances.

The other thing we think is interesting about Rowling’s comments is that she seems to be evolving into being actively anti-transgender overall. Consider for instance, her relatively neutral approach to the issue just five years ago:

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Advertisement

It's not impossible to thread that needle, but it is getting harder and harder to reconcile her current views with those she expressed five years ago. It suggests to us that maybe the more she sees the radicalism of the transgender movement, the more she is repulsed by it. And personally, we find that interesting.

On to reactions:

Look, if that guy can believe women have dicks, you can believe in wizards, and honestly, your delusion would be a damn sight less harmful than his. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 26, 2025

At age 17, she was rejected from college.

At age 25, her mother died from disease.

At age 26, she moved to Portugal to teach English.

At age 27, she got married.

Her husband abused her. Despite this, her daughter was born.

At age 28, she got divorced and was diagnosed with severe… pic.twitter.com/07m4APC5Ka — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) February 26, 2025

The cut off text says:

At age 28, she got divorced and was diagnosed with severe depression. At age 29, she was a single mother living on welfare. At age 30, she didn't want to be on this earth. But, she directed all her passion into doing the one thing she could do better than anyone else. And that was writing. At age 31, she finally published her first book. At age 35, she had released 4 books, and was named Author of the Year. At age 42, she sold 11 million copies of her new book, on the first day of release. This woman is J.K. Rowling. Remember how she considered suicide at age 30? Today, Harry Potter is a global brand worth more than $15 billion dollars. Never give up. Believe in yourself. Be passionate. Work hard. It’s never too late. She is J.K. Rowling

Advertisement

It’s not relevant to the discussion but it’s a helpful reminder that agree or disagree with her, her life story is inspiring.

Harry Potter never stole a woman’s scholarship or first place finish — Sports and Nonsense (@Samantha_SN1) February 26, 2025

For the radical anti-woman and girl crowd of the left you often need to explain with crayon or cartoon drawings. — TS Waters (@TSWatersWriting) February 26, 2025

Hey! We are told that is an infringement on Sam’s ‘puppets and crayons’ trademark and you owe her a shiny nickel in compensation!

(Yes, we are joking.)

Okay, we are stealing that meme.

Fun fact: In the first draft of Deathly Hallows, Voldemort's severed penis hidden in a jar is his (her?) final horcrux. This was symbolically replaced with a snake in the final version. — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) February 26, 2025

We are pretty sure he is making that up.

Ohhh, in a WOKE world wizards are very real. It always amazed me working at the study how many "adults" enjoyed cosplay and came to offices dressed as wizards and other imaginary beings. LOL — An Appeal To Heaven 🌲 (@JohnHen62340741) February 26, 2025

Come to think of it, there really have been Wizards. They were typically called Grand Wizards, in an organization founded by Democrats. Heh.

Reminds me of Dean Cain when trans fanatics said "you weren't really Superman" — Calvin Dodge (@caldodge) February 26, 2025

Right?!?!?!

This wizard is real.

He even has a wand of piercing. pic.twitter.com/sUVAU7DRSF — Nate Tg 3E (@machination3e) February 26, 2025

Advertisement

You mean the Harry Potter cannon wasn’t a biography? https://t.co/H7b79vkfN3 pic.twitter.com/Sk6hjT2b3K — CardiChough 🎗️ (@cardichough13) February 26, 2025

True fact: Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid but Rowling insisted on an all-British cast, so she vetoed it. While we love Coltrane in the role, that is one heck of a ‘what if.’

Everything we have been taught was a lie. https://t.co/L5Zl2Lmsyl — cobra (@cobracommandr15) February 26, 2025

You’ll recover.

"You fell victim to one of the classic blunders! The most famous of which is, ‘never get involved in a land war in Asia,’ but only slightly less well-known is this: ‘Never go in against @jk_rowling in a war of words!’”



- Vizzini (probly) https://t.co/GBEuDXnTZS — Kevin Sandlin 🇺🇸 (@kevsandlin) February 26, 2025

Heh.

Since I first read Harry Potter I was absolutely sure that this whole series was just an elaborate plot to hide the existence of magical world https://t.co/C61YtZSF8M — IrinaD (@9Discordia9) February 26, 2025

Exactly. She wrote the books so that if you claimed there really was a Hogwarts, everyone would just laugh at you. It’s the same thing Star Trek did with the historical documents:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

It’s all part of the cover up! *Adjusts tin foil hat.*

Finally:

Butterbeer is real though right? I need that to be real. https://t.co/lnxzwWBRxZ — Sonza the Gnome (@Sonza_the_Gnome) February 26, 2025

Well, allegedly this is a recipe for it:

But we can’t vouch for whether or not this is fit for human consumption.

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘There’s No Bottom For These People:’ Jake Tapper To Release Book on Cover Up of Biden’s Mental Decline

The Department of Justice Accuses Judge of Misconduct in Transgender Military Ban Case (A Deep Dive)

Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation

WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive Order (That Helped Putin)

Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace the Chaos)