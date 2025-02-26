J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards

The Left’s ‘It’ll Never Happen’ Fairy Tale Crumbles as Illegal Uber Imposter Attacks...
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  5:15 PM on February 26, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Folks, let us give you some simple advice. Don’t cross verbal swords with J.K. Rowling unless you are bringing your ‘A game,’ because agree or disagree with her, she is much better at this than most people. And today we are going to share with you the story of a person who forgot this lesson.

Advertisement

It started when J.K. Rowling wrote this:

We actually are not sure we philosophically agree with her on this. The ability of people to convince themselves of things that are not actually true is never to be underestimated. But we digress…

That in turn led to this friendly exchange, in the replies:

Which led to this guy attempting to zing J.K. Rowling.

To warp a common saying, if you come for the queen, you best not miss. And Mark plainly missed, leading to this response from Rowling:

For our money, we were instantly reminded of this classic from Dean Cain:

Seriously, here’s a pro-tip for transactivists (as we jokingly call transgender advocates): ‘You engaged in public make believe’ is not a particularly good retort when defending transgender theory. But we think the fact that transgender activists keep making this mistake is because they don’t know how to actually debate. Most of the time when we try to debate the issue online, about 75% of them simply call us a bigot and block us. They don’t know how to debate because they are grossly out of practice.

Really, the transgender movement is made up of the most fragile bunch of whining bullies we’ve ever seen in our lives, demanding that people get fired if they use the wrong pronouns, and demanding censorship, on social media and elsewhere, and generally refusing to debate. 

And the reason why is obvious: Because in their heart of hearts they know this is all nonsense. But they have gone so far out on a limb for this ideology, that to admit they are wrong now would be to admit that they have made huge mistakes in their lives. Seriously, people have destroyed their ability to have children in pursuit of this ideology and generally acted like fools. So, for many, they would have to admit not only to being wrong, but to having made huge mistakes that cannot be undone. And we all know it can be very hard for many people to admit they made a mistake under the best circumstances.

The other thing we think is interesting about Rowling’s comments is that she seems to be evolving into being actively anti-transgender overall. Consider for instance, her relatively neutral approach to the issue just five years ago:

Advertisement

It's not impossible to thread that needle, but it is getting harder and harder to reconcile her current views with those she expressed five years ago. It suggests to us that maybe the more she sees the radicalism of the transgender movement, the more she is repulsed by it. And personally, we find that interesting.

On to reactions:

The cut off text says:

At age 28, she got divorced and was diagnosed with severe depression.

At age 29, she was a single mother living on welfare.

At age 30, she didn't want to be on this earth.

But, she directed all her passion into doing the one thing she could do better than anyone else.

And that was writing.

At age 31, she finally published her first book.

At age 35, she had released 4 books, and was named Author of the Year.

At age 42, she sold 11 million copies of her new book, on the first day of release.

This woman is J.K. Rowling. Remember how she considered suicide at age 30?

Today, Harry Potter is a global brand worth more than $15 billion dollars.

Never give up. Believe in yourself. Be passionate. Work hard. It’s never too late.

She is J.K. Rowling

It’s not relevant to the discussion but it’s a helpful reminder that agree or disagree with her, her life story is inspiring.

Hey! We are told that is an infringement on Sam’s ‘puppets and crayons’ trademark and you owe her a shiny nickel in compensation!

(Yes, we are joking.)

Okay, we are stealing that meme.

We are pretty sure he is making that up.

Come to think of it, there really have been Wizards. They were typically called Grand Wizards, in an organization founded by Democrats. Heh.

Right?!?!?!

True fact: Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid but Rowling insisted on an all-British cast, so she vetoed it. While we love Coltrane in the role, that is one heck of a ‘what if.’

You’ll recover.

Heh.

Exactly. She wrote the books so that if you claimed there really was a Hogwarts, everyone would just laugh at you. It’s the same thing Star Trek did with the historical documents:

It’s all part of the cover up! *Adjusts tin foil hat.*

Finally:

Well, allegedly this is a recipe for it:

But we can’t vouch for whether or not this is fit for human consumption.

