It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi Accuses the FBI of Withholding Epstein Files

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  4:39 PM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Regular readers know that we have been hearing a great deal about the Epstein Files being released today, with Attorney General Pam Bondi saying last night that some of the files were likely to be released today. But now she is claiming that she doesn’t even have all of them.

First, let’s provide a larger version of that letter:

You might want to enlarge that letter further.

The cut off text:

‘I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents.’

‘Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.’

‘Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files. When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information.’

Collin forgets to explain in the post’s text that all of this is coming from a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, and we will stress several things. First, Bondi appears to base her accusations on the word of an informant. While Bondi seems to believe it is true, for all we know, that claim might later be denied or even proven completely untrue. We don't pretend to know who is right, we are simply reporting what she said. Second, she is not blaming Patel for any of this. She is claiming that the allegedly false assurance that she had everything happened before Patel came on duty. And she is alleging that they are keeping the documents from Patel, too.

Meanwhile, Michael Shellenberger has his own dark conspiracy theory:

So, his theory is that the FBI is covering up that Epstein was running a sex blackmail operation for our intelligence agencies, based on allegations in a lawsuit. Think of that what you will. We won’t pretend to know whether the allegations are true or not.

This seems to be an important first test for Patel.

Could we actually call in Mr. T? We think he is ultimately a good guy but he is capable of being pretty scary when he wants to be.

If Bondi's allegations are true, it would be reminiscent of the shenanigans that went on when Musk took over Twitter and attempted to release the Twitter Files.

Honestly, if Bondi's allegations are true, maybe they just need to fire everyone and let God sort it out. Or to quote Sigourney Weaver:

Speaking metaphorically, of course.

*darkly laughs*

Tags: EPSTEIN FBI PAM BONDI KASH PATEL

