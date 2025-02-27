BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi Accuses the FBI of Withholding Epstein Files

Regular readers know that we have been hearing a great deal about the Epstein Files being released today, with Attorney General Pam Bondi saying last night that some of the files were likely to be released today. But now she is claiming that she doesn’t even have all of them.

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi is launching an investigation after the FBI field office in New York allegedly withheld thousands of Epstein documents.



Bondi says a source has come forward claiming the field office has thousands of pages of docs.



“I repeatedly questioned… pic.twitter.com/WlOnv2nnks — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 27, 2025

First, let’s provide a larger version of that letter:

You might want to enlarge that letter further.

The cut off text:

‘I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents.’ ‘Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.’ ‘Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files. When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information.’

Collin forgets to explain in the post’s text that all of this is coming from a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, and we will stress several things. First, Bondi appears to base her accusations on the word of an informant. While Bondi seems to believe it is true, for all we know, that claim might later be denied or even proven completely untrue. We don't pretend to know who is right, we are simply reporting what she said. Second, she is not blaming Patel for any of this. She is claiming that the allegedly false assurance that she had everything happened before Patel came on duty. And she is alleging that they are keeping the documents from Patel, too.

Meanwhile, Michael Shellenberger has his own dark conspiracy theory:

The FBI's NY Field Office said it gave @AGPamBondi all its Jeffrey Epstein Files. It lied to her, says Bondi. That may be because Epstein appears to have been running a sex blackmail operation, or honeytrap, for intelligence agencies. The FBI has used honeytraps for decades... https://t.co/KU5S51tcR1 pic.twitter.com/ld89xFicMN — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 27, 2025

So, his theory is that the FBI is covering up that Epstein was running a sex blackmail operation for our intelligence agencies, based on allegations in a lawsuit. Think of that what you will. We won’t pretend to know whether the allegations are true or not.

If they were really withholding this, yes, they should 100% go to prison. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 27, 2025

A lot of bad actors in the FBI.



Kash will fix it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 27, 2025

This seems to be an important first test for Patel.

Kash and Bongino are not going to let this stand pic.twitter.com/HEReI4TaQ1 — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) February 27, 2025

Could we actually call in Mr. T? We think he is ultimately a good guy but he is capable of being pretty scary when he wants to be.

The FBI spent the entire Biden administration acting as his private enforcement arm, leading the charge against Trump at every opportunity.



People should not be overly surprised that Kash and Bondi are discovering resistance from FBI actors who have no desire to out themselves. https://t.co/yBaawQtCft — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 27, 2025

If Bondi's allegations are true, it would be reminiscent of the shenanigans that went on when Musk took over Twitter and attempted to release the Twitter Files.

I always suspected that's exactly how

Epstein made all his money ...



Starting with Leslie Wexner, CEO of L Brands and

How Epstein got control of his accounts 🤔

How he got his Harvard digs then used as his branding

bona fides, added to pattern. — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) February 27, 2025

Documents will not be forthcoming, ever. What do you think they've been doing for weeks on end while he was being confirmed? Cleaning.



I'd further prognosticate that there will be no consequences, if there's one thing they're good at it's obfuscation. https://t.co/onbXlp2FB5 — Pale Rider's daffy son (@PaleRiding) February 27, 2025

Honestly, if Bondi's allegations are true, maybe they just need to fire everyone and let God sort it out. Or to quote Sigourney Weaver:

Speaking metaphorically, of course.

So basically today’s release is a nothing burger and all the good stuff was being held back from the Attorney General of the U.S. must be some very powerful names on that list- even

now they are in control.



Btw - Is this the constitutional crisis that CNN is talking about? — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) February 27, 2025

*darkly laughs*

