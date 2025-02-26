WATCH: Will Elon Musk Make Keanu Reeves' Dream Come True?

Scott Jennings Says Dems Shaking Pom-Poms, Cheering for Recession, Big Government, and Ill...
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  11:15 PM on February 26, 2025
grok

We were looking at our feed and this came across our way…

This is apparently based on this interview…

… and at first we didn’t think much of it. It's just Keanu being the cool dude we always knew he was. Then we noticed something…

Oh, Elon has noticed. Indeed, he also replied:

So that has us wondering. Musk is very hot on getting us to Mars very soon. Could he actually put Reeves on a flight?

Well, we have no idea, but a lot of people had fun with the idea:

If memory serves, that is placing him in a panel from The Watchmen.

Heck yes!

That is referring to a hypothetical sequel to the game Cyberpunk 2077, which launched in a famously broken state, but has been significantly improved after launch. Reeves stars in the game as Johnny Silverhand. Here’s a trailer for it (with a language warning):

(In our experience, the game never looked quite that good.)

It would probably be better than that John Carter movie.

Yes, he does.

The cut off text:

We could bring Will Smith and Sigourney Weaver since they both fought aliens. Who knows what inhabitants Mars may have, friendly or unfriendly. 

We can see the surface with Rovers, probes and maybe deep space telescopes but we definitely cannot see underground and subteranean yet unless Elon brings his boring equipment with us which is one of My many Next Level Multi Trillion dollar ideas for exploring  developing and colonizing our Moon and Mars. It only takes great planning, time, money, dedication, determination and the right tools and resources and yes I have Next Level ideas for those requirements also.

You fought Agents, Machines and Sentinels in the Matrix so you will probably be safe, Keanu- Blue or Red Pill before the trip it is a 3 to 4 day trip to the moon and 3 to 6 Month trip to Mars depending on the position to earth with regards to the two year orbit of Mars.

Thank you, R / Kort

What? They’re leaving out Matt Damon?

He’s joking but for some time we have heard some people suggest that we send people to Mars with no plan to go home, just to do it. Mind you, not from anyone connected to Musk. Still, honestly, we think that is just horrible and would get zero public support.

Not gonna lie. We would watch that.

Finally:

Heh.

