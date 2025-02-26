WATCH: Will Elon Musk Make Keanu Reeves' Dream Come True?

We were looking at our feed and this came across our way…

Keanu Reeves when asked if he has anything left to accomplish in his life:



“I want to go to Mars”



(Source: @etnow) pic.twitter.com/fEmmzkVFqh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 26, 2025

This is apparently based on this interview…

Keanu Reeves feels 'more zest' for adventure at 60 and shares his big bucket list plans. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/AF3DjK8KJu — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 26, 2025

… and at first we didn’t think much of it. It's just Keanu being the cool dude we always knew he was. Then we noticed something…

Oh, Elon has noticed. Indeed, he also replied:

🚀🚀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2025

So that has us wondering. Musk is very hot on getting us to Mars very soon. Could he actually put Reeves on a flight?

Well, we have no idea, but a lot of people had fun with the idea:

Would be an interesting pair 😂 pic.twitter.com/AcI13j2oTN — Retro Rebel (@RealRetroRebel) February 27, 2025

If memory serves, that is placing him in a panel from The Watchmen.

Keanu’s a legend—dude’s conquered Hollywood and now he’s eyeing Mars! That’s the kind of big-dream energy Trump’s pushing with Space Force. MAGA’s all about bold moves—let’s get Keanu to the red planet, America! — 🇺🇸TRUTH SEEKER FOR THE PEOPLE 🇺🇸 (@Jraydogg82) February 27, 2025

Heck yes!

Cyberpunk 2 should definitely be on Mars. — Ken (@Airte747) February 27, 2025

That is referring to a hypothetical sequel to the game Cyberpunk 2077, which launched in a famously broken state, but has been significantly improved after launch. Reeves stars in the game as Johnny Silverhand. Here’s a trailer for it (with a language warning):

(In our experience, the game never looked quite that good.)

It would probably be better than that John Carter movie.

What??!! Does Elon know about this??!! — Old Soul (@noapologyUSA) February 27, 2025

Yes, he does.

Keanu we can ask Arnold if he wants to go with us since he was already there when they filmed Total Recall in 1990, He would make a great Tour Guide and he would be great to have around since he already has experience fighting Terminators and Predators. We could bring Will Smith… — Kort (@KortFudurich) February 27, 2025

The cut off text:

We could bring Will Smith and Sigourney Weaver since they both fought aliens. Who knows what inhabitants Mars may have, friendly or unfriendly. We can see the surface with Rovers, probes and maybe deep space telescopes but we definitely cannot see underground and subteranean yet unless Elon brings his boring equipment with us which is one of My many Next Level Multi Trillion dollar ideas for exploring developing and colonizing our Moon and Mars. It only takes great planning, time, money, dedication, determination and the right tools and resources and yes I have Next Level ideas for those requirements also. You fought Agents, Machines and Sentinels in the Matrix so you will probably be safe, Keanu- Blue or Red Pill before the trip it is a 3 to 4 day trip to the moon and 3 to 6 Month trip to Mars depending on the position to earth with regards to the two year orbit of Mars. Thank you, R / Kort

What? They’re leaving out Matt Damon?

Can't we send someone else to Mars instead (like AOC, for research purposes) and keep Keanu here on Earth? https://t.co/lxtqDim5f3 — ＭＩＳＳ Ｍ ΞＴΛＶΞ ＲＳΞ (@missmetaverse) February 27, 2025

Seriously, I also would love to go to Mars.



I would also like to get back. https://t.co/R5gW4qkemv — Curt Howland 🏴󠁣󠁮󠀵󠀴󠁿 (@ImpossibleBob) February 27, 2025

He’s joking but for some time we have heard some people suggest that we send people to Mars with no plan to go home, just to do it. Mind you, not from anyone connected to Musk. Still, honestly, we think that is just horrible and would get zero public support.

This totally makes sense, bc going to Mars would truly be an EXCELLENT ADVENTURE! 😅👨‍🚀🚀🇺🇸 https://t.co/h9QoLVXF66 — Jeremy Kappell (@JeremyKappell) February 27, 2025

Cut to him and Elon working towards Mars and then cut to Reddit turning on Keanu because Elon Bad https://t.co/cpIu2tt6yr — Ron Bearface 🐻‍❄️ Paw-Bearer (@RonBearFace) February 27, 2025

"It's Total Recall...but with John Wick!" https://t.co/mRsxEFWBFJ — david contrarian (@davidcontrarian) February 27, 2025

Not gonna lie. We would watch that.

Finally:

Prank suggestion. All other passengers/crew on Keanu's Mars trip listed as A. Smith. https://t.co/qJA9ADqZtQ — Jesper Gojal Krogsgaard (@Xanares_) February 27, 2025

Heh.

