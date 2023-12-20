'Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington' President Doesn't Know What Democracy Is

What is democracy?

Merriam-Webster defines it as 'a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections', usually by 'rule of the majority.'

The Left didn't get that memo, apparently. For years, they've screamed about 'democracy' and protecting it -- going so far as to want the abolition of the Electoral College in favor of a national popular vote.

In other words, they want a rigged system in which only they win, while they call it 'democracy.'

Yesterday, the Colorado State Supreme Court ruled Donald Trump is disqualified from appearing on the ballot in next year's election. A ruling that Jonathan Turley excoriated as 'strikingly anti-democratic.'

The fact the Left is cheering this proves they don't believe in actual democracy (and never have, look at how they reacted to the passage of California's Prop. 8 back in 2008).

The president of 'Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington' (CREW), Noah Bookbinder, took to Twitter/X to celebrate the court's ruling:

We just won before the Colorado Supreme Court in our challenge to keep Donald Trump off the ballot as disqualified under the 14th amendment for engaging in insurrection. A huge moment for democracy. More to come soon. — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) December 19, 2023

How is keeping a candidate off the ballot a 'huge moment for democracy'?

It's only that if you think democracy means 'Democrats always win.'

Trump lost Colorado in both 2016 and 2020, by the way.

Bookbinder followed this up with more:

The court’s decision is not only historic and justified, but is necessary to protect the future of democracy in our country. Our Constitution clearly states that those who violate their oath by attacking our democracy are barred from serving in government.https://t.co/73WrD94OiS — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) December 19, 2023

Not only is his argument wrong on its face, it has all the foresight of a turnip.

Just wait until the state supreme court in, say, Florida decides a candidate who supports the BLM riots has violated their oath and are barred from serving in government.

The Left would lose their minds.

You don’t see the blatant irony and hypocrisy of your statement? — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) December 20, 2023

No, he does not.

We need to kill Democracy to save it!! — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) December 20, 2023

Kill it dead in order to save it.

Make it make sense.

In order to "save" democracy, unelected Democrat judges will remove Republicans from ballots.



Democracy saved! — JWF (@JammieWF) December 20, 2023

This is exactly the plan.

Congratulations on the Polonium Ruling, Tovarisch. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 20, 2023

This ruling has just set a precedent the Left is not going to like when someone holds them to their own rules.

And it'll be glorious to watch the meltdowns.

Where does our Constitution say anything about democracy, let alone clearly state what you're saying it does?



Citation, please. — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) December 20, 2023

It does't say anything he's arguing.

It’s not remotely justified. That’s stupid.



It’s clearly not necessary. That’s when stupider.



Stop lying. — Pudge (@pudgenet) December 20, 2023

It's all they've got.

They love it so much they have to remove candidates from the ballot.

He’s was a federal corruption prosecutor that doesn’t believe in due process. He thinks you should be punished for crimes you have not only not been convicted of, and you’ve not been charged with. This is the state of our federal justice system. It’s tribalist and broken. https://t.co/QLmhj0cXMT — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) December 20, 2023

This is scary, scary stuff.

Not being able to vote for your choice of a candidate is protecting the future of democracy.

Got it. https://t.co/R5gzibD0wx — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) December 20, 2023

Makes perfect sense.

Not.

"We must save democracy by not allowing people to vote for a specific candidate that we don't like." https://t.co/HBqaXyQfzF — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) December 20, 2023

It's really crazy to watch this unfold in real time.

You have no idea what the word “ethics” means, have you? https://t.co/8aRWEbdvLR — Gwen of the North Ice, ⭐️ 🐭 Bureau of Akabol (@GwenNorth14) December 20, 2023

No. Nor does he know what 'democracy' means. Perhaps someone should get Noah a dictionary for Christmas.

"Fighting for an ethical democracy".



In other words, fighting for democracy that only includes people who share my preferred beliefs https://t.co/TbPBlV6uWj — Dave Gray (@docgray81) December 20, 2023

Naild it. That's exactly what he's fighting for.

They want an oligarchy. Not a democracy (and this is ignoring the fact we're a constitutional republic, anyway).

Making it crystal clear that when they say "democracy" they mean Totalitarian Marxism. https://t.co/G4j691D2Jr — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) December 20, 2023

That's the end game here.

You don't have to like Trump, or even plan to vote for him, but actual democracy (which is what the Left says it wants) requires Trump be on the ballot and the people decide whether or not to elect him.

And when -- not if, but when -- a Democrat is barred from a ballot by a state supreme court, the Left will lose their ever-loving minds. Bank on that, too. But those are their rules. Make 'em live by them.

What a time to be alive.

