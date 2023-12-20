'Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington' President Doesn't Know What Democracy Is

Mara Gay: Republicans Criticizing Colorado Ballot Ruling Are Just Like Confederates
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 20, 2023
AP Photo/Terry Spencer

What is democracy?

Merriam-Webster defines it as 'a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections', usually by 'rule of the majority.'

The Left didn't get that memo, apparently. For years, they've screamed about 'democracy' and protecting it -- going so far as to want the abolition of the Electoral College in favor of a national popular vote.

In other words, they want a rigged system in which only they win, while they call it 'democracy.'

Yesterday, the Colorado State Supreme Court ruled Donald Trump is disqualified from appearing on the ballot in next year's election. A ruling that Jonathan Turley excoriated as 'strikingly anti-democratic.'

The fact the Left is cheering this proves they don't believe in actual democracy (and never have, look at how they reacted to the passage of California's Prop. 8 back in 2008).

The president of 'Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington' (CREW), Noah Bookbinder, took to Twitter/X to celebrate the court's ruling:

How is keeping a candidate off the ballot a 'huge moment for democracy'?

It's only that if you think democracy means 'Democrats always win.'

Trump lost Colorado in both 2016 and 2020, by the way.

Bookbinder followed this up with more:

Not only is his argument wrong on its face, it has all the foresight of a turnip.

Just wait until the state supreme court in, say, Florida decides a candidate who supports the BLM riots has violated their oath and are barred from serving in government.

The Left would lose their minds.

No, he does not.

Kill it dead in order to save it.

Make it make sense.

This is exactly the plan.

This ruling has just set a precedent the Left is not going to like when someone holds them to their own rules.

And it'll be glorious to watch the meltdowns.

It does't say anything he's arguing.

It's all they've got.

They love it so much they have to remove candidates from the ballot.

This is scary, scary stuff.

Makes perfect sense.

Not.

It's really crazy to watch this unfold in real time.

No. Nor does he know what 'democracy' means. Perhaps someone should get Noah a dictionary for Christmas.

Naild it. That's exactly what he's fighting for.

They want an oligarchy. Not a democracy (and this is ignoring the fact we're a constitutional republic, anyway).

That's the end game here.

You don't have to like Trump, or even plan to vote for him, but actual democracy (which is what the Left says it wants) requires Trump be on the ballot and the people decide whether or not to elect him.

And when -- not if, but when -- a Democrat is barred from a ballot by a state supreme court, the Left will lose their ever-loving minds. Bank on that, too. But those are their rules. Make 'em live by them.

What a time to be alive.

***

