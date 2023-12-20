Jonathan Turley Shreds Colorado Court's 'Strikingly Anti-Democratic' Ruling

As we told you yesterday, the Colorado Supreme Court voted in a 4-3 ruling to disqualify Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot in that state. Apparently the only way to "save democracy" is to prevent voters from having the opportunity to vote for one of the candidates (who has been convicted of nothing and hasn't even been charged with "insurrection"):

Advertisement

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday said Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the office of the presidency under the Constitution. Because he's disqualified, the court said in a 4-3 ruling, it would be a "wrongful act" to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot. The U.S. Supreme Court could have the final word, whether in this Colorado case or another one, as challenges have been raised in states across the country against Trump's eligibility.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley wasn't very swayed by the reasoning of four justices of the Colorado Supreme Court:

The Colorado Supreme Court has issued an unsigned opinion disqualifying Trump from the ballot: "The sum of these parts is this: President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three; because he is disqualified."...https://t.co/Ilwl4e8Wli — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 19, 2023

Is this "election interference"? Because it feels like election interference.

...This ends a string of losses for advocates of this dangerous novel theory. They finally found a court that would embrace what the court admits is a case of "first impression." My first impression remains that same. The court is dead wrong in my view...https://t.co/lGhv9je2a7 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 19, 2023

...It is striking that the court relies on Schenck v. U.S., where the Court upheld the denial of core free speech rights of a socialist opposing a war. The opinion of the Colorado Supreme Court is so sweeping that it would allow for tit-for-tat removals of candidates from ballots — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 19, 2023

Ironically, Turley finds the Court's effort to ostensibly "save democracy" to be "strikingly anti-democratic":

...The opinion is remarkable in how the four justices adopted the most sweeping interpretations to get over each barrier. The result is lack of a limiting principle. I view the opinion as strikingly anti-democratic in what it now allows states to do in blue and red states alike. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 20, 2023

The Left's push to keep the leading opposing candidate off the ballot to "save democracy" is like a group called "arsonists against arson":

The Colorado Supreme Court has handed down the most anti-democratic opinion in decades. Yet, these justices barred voters from being to vote for their preferred candidate in the name of democracy. It is like burning down a house in the name of fire safety. https://t.co/mmNsNPhSr2 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 20, 2023

Advertisement

We now wait to see if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the Colorado Supreme Court.

Disqualified for something he hasn't been charged with.

Tell me again how this isn't election interference??? — Liana New (@LianaNew62) December 19, 2023

The Left's "election interference" call is coming from inside the house.

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley Points to How Biden & Dem Gun-Grabbing Rhetoric Has Backfired Big Time



Jonathan Turley examines latest evidence showing Biden's 'lucrative form of corruption'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!