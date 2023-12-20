Often Incorrect Economist Paul Krugman Says to Not Trust Incorrect Economists
Jonathan Turley Shreds Colorado Court's 'Strikingly Anti-Democratic' Ruling

Doug P.  |  8:57 AM on December 20, 2023
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

As we told you yesterday, the Colorado Supreme Court voted in a 4-3 ruling to disqualify Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot in that state. Apparently the only way to "save democracy" is to prevent voters from having the opportunity to vote for one of the candidates (who has been convicted of nothing and hasn't even been charged with "insurrection"): 

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday said Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the office of the presidency under the Constitution.

Because he's disqualified, the court said in a 4-3 ruling, it would be a "wrongful act" to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot. 

The U.S. Supreme Court could have the final word, whether in this Colorado case or another one, as challenges have been raised in states across the country against Trump's eligibility.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley wasn't very swayed by the reasoning of four justices of the Colorado Supreme Court:

Is this "election interference"? Because it feels like election interference. 

Ironically, Turley finds the Court's effort to ostensibly "save democracy" to be "strikingly anti-democratic":

The Left's push to keep the leading opposing candidate off the ballot to "save democracy" is like a group called "arsonists against arson":

We now wait to see if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the Colorado Supreme Court.

The Left's "election interference" call is coming from inside the house.

