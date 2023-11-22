Video of Thanksgiving Season Traffic in LA Reminds Us All Why We're Glad...
CNN and Mediaite SHOCKED to Learn That Mike Johnson Believes Things Christians Often...
Let’s Talk About These ‘Rabbis for Peace’
Vehicle Explosion at US/Canada Border Checkpoint Reported As 'Attempted Terror Attack'; Up...
WaPo Notes 'Dems Border Problem Is Getting Real' (and by 'Getting Real' They...
John Kirby’s Response to Question About Genocide a Pleasant Surprise
Ex Sen. Claire McCaskill Warns That Trump Is 'Even More Dangerous' Than Hitler...
WH & Dem Efforts to Push Biden's Thanksgiving 'Savings' Are Epic Self-Owns
Bystander Goes Off on Just Stop Oil Protestors
Monica Crowley & Roseanne Barr Nuke Biden Claim to Be Doing 'Everything I...
FBI Begs You to Not Let FISA Expire
Worst Hallmark Christmas Movie Ever
Far-Left Groups Raising Money to Free Alleged Murderer, White Male 'Dandelion'
BBC: The Real Victims of The Black Death in England Were... Black Women?

Jonathan Turley Points to How Biden & Dem Gun-Grabbing Rhetoric Has Backfired Big Time

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on November 22, 2023
Meme screenshot

For the first two years of the Biden presidency, the Democrats also controlled the Senate and the House. They could have passed pretty much any gun measure they wanted. Now that the Republicans control the House, that's off the table, but we're still getting plenty of this kind of rhetoric from the White House and Democrats:

Advertisement

As usual the definition of "assault weapon" is whatever the Democrats decide it is on any given day.

What has been the result of all this Democrat talk of bans and other gun control measures?

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spotted some backfire in progress: 

Are Democrats seriously baffled that after years of "defund the police" and leftist district attorneys insisting on letting dangerous criminals roam the streets that more Americans feel the need to own guns to protect themselves?

Recommended

Video of Thanksgiving Season Traffic in LA Reminds Us All Why We're Glad We Don't Live in LA
Coucy
Advertisement

The more the Left comes for the Second Amendment the more it backfires on them.

Advertisement

Bingo!

*** 

Related:


Jonathan Turley examines latest evidence showing Biden's 'lucrative form of corruption'

Dems, media conveniently leaving out part of Jonathan Turley's quote about Biden impeachment

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Video of Thanksgiving Season Traffic in LA Reminds Us All Why We're Glad We Don't Live in LA
Coucy
Vehicle Explosion at US/Canada Border Checkpoint Reported As 'Attempted Terror Attack'; Updated
Doug P.
CNN and Mediaite SHOCKED to Learn That Mike Johnson Believes Things Christians Often Believe
Coucy
WaPo Notes 'Dems Border Problem Is Getting Real' (and by 'Getting Real' They Mean THIS)
Doug P.
Worst Hallmark Christmas Movie Ever
FuzzyChimp
Monica Crowley & Roseanne Barr Nuke Biden Claim to Be Doing 'Everything I Can' to Stop Fentanyl
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Video of Thanksgiving Season Traffic in LA Reminds Us All Why We're Glad We Don't Live in LA Coucy
Advertisement