Jonathan Turley Points to How Biden & Dem Gun-Grabbing Rhetoric Has Backfired Big Time

For the first two years of the Biden presidency, the Democrats also controlled the Senate and the House. They could have passed pretty much any gun measure they wanted. Now that the Republicans control the House, that's off the table, but we're still getting plenty of this kind of rhetoric from the White House and Democrats:

Advertisement

Let’s ban assault weapons again. pic.twitter.com/y2Yfpfuy87 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2023

As usual the definition of "assault weapon" is whatever the Democrats decide it is on any given day.

What has been the result of all this Democrat talk of bans and other gun control measures?

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spotted some backfire in progress:

The Harvard poll shows that six in ten voters believe owning a gun is to protect themselves. Despite the strong anti-gun rights message from the White House and the media, the public seems to be moving significantly in the opposite direction... https://t.co/WuEuEFCGZe — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 22, 2023

Are Democrats seriously baffled that after years of "defund the police" and leftist district attorneys insisting on letting dangerous criminals roam the streets that more Americans feel the need to own guns to protect themselves?

...The United States (by household) is now a majority gun-owning nation according to these polls. That could present an interesting dynamic going into the election in 2024... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 22, 2023

...While many rights are viewed as fairly abstract, gun ownership can give voters a tangible investment worth hundreds or thousands of dollars. Many have more than one gun. That gives them a real interest in a debate over limiting gun rights or banning weapons. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 22, 2023

The more the Left comes for the Second Amendment the more it backfires on them.

I think the rampant crime and lack of prosecution has left people feeling they may well need to protect themselves--it is futile to wait for government. — Mary Martis (@MaryMartis4) November 22, 2023

We have had 20M+ cross the border without vetting. Choosing not to own a gun isn’t a rational decision. — Southern Dom Sense (@SouthrnDomSense) November 22, 2023

As politicians restrict law enforcement

These numbers will go up to 10in 10 voters

Protect your families https://t.co/7LMoB57Idv — jdb240-🇺🇸🇺🇸- (@jdb240) November 22, 2023

Makes sense. The White House pushes extreme gun control and at the same time let undocumented immigrants inside the USA. Combine that with a corrupt DOJ.



US citizens are growing nervous about safety and taking security into their own hands for themselves and families — common sense (@FMTom) November 22, 2023

Advertisement

Bingo!

***

Related:



Jonathan Turley examines latest evidence showing Biden's 'lucrative form of corruption'

Dems, media conveniently leaving out part of Jonathan Turley's quote about Biden impeachment

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!